Terry Farrell

Farrells' numbers hit by Brexit rumpus

9 January 2017

Firm saw jobs stopped ahead of last June’s EU referendum

Leon Krier

It doesn't matter if skyscrapers are designed by world-class architects or hacks – they're destroying our cities

London’s infrastructure was not designed to handle high rises and approving so many is an act of irresponsibility, says Leon Krier

Hamburg Elbphilharmonie

Elbphilharmonie, Hamburg by Herzog & de Meuron

6 January 2017 | By Ike Ijeh

Hamburg wanted the Elbphilharmonie to be an instantly discernible architectural symbol to lift the city’s prestige but got a faceless glass block sitting on top of a brick one. Yet in its theatrically wavy rooftop, Herzog & de Meuron has brilliantly conjured up an emblematic national icon - just don’t ask how much it cost. By Ike Ijeh

Unité d’Habitation

Le Corbusier said colour was as powerful as the plan and section. So why is it so often an afterthought?

One of the myths of modernism is that it is only concerned with the white cube. Today’s architects would do well to pay more attention to colour, writes Joanna Day

Studio Craft & Techniques for Architects - book cover

Book Club Review: Studio Craft & Technique for Architects

Every architect will find this handy guide to practical skills useful, says Matthew Elsinor

World Architecture 100

UN Studio’s Raffles City development, under construction in Hanghzou

China 2.0

After a couple of difficult years, optimism has returned to the Chinese market – and along with it, a more discerning approach to development

November BD

BD Digital Edition - November 2016

7 December 2016

Highlights from November’s www.bdonline.co.uk, in a magazine format

Glazing Vision’s box rooflights unlock roof space and add value to city properties

Box rooflights for access

26 October 2016

Glazing Vision’s box rooflights unlock roof space and add value to city properties

Mark Middleton, Grimshaw

Scrap architecture degrees and revitalise the profession

14 December 2016

Improve professional standards by scrapping Part 1 and opening post graduate study and professional training to other disciplines, argues Mark Middleton

50 Architects 50 Buildings

Book review and competition: 50 Architects 50 Buildings - The buildings that inspire architects

BD’s long-running Architects’ Inspirations series is one of the magazine’s best-loved features. Now the twentieth-century buildings have been brought together for the first time in a new book. Paul McGrath takes a look.

Princess Margaret with Bob Chapman

Chapman Taylor co-founder dies

9 January 2017

Practice announces death of Bob Chapman at age 89

Tate Harmer's designs for the scout museum

Scouts prepared for museum project after hiring architect

9 January 2017

Tate Harmer scoops £6m project for Scout Association

Formation Architects' Royal Duchess plans for Telford Homes

Formation Architects' East End scheme lodged

9 January 2017

Developer Telford Homes seeks approval for eight-storey residential block

Leeds College of Music

Leeds College of Music to get Ginger revamp

9 January 2017

Practice appointed to lead redesign of main performance space to help attract artists

Silvertown Quays

Silvertown developers plan 2018 start

6 January 2017

Host of big name practices on project design panel

ARB logo

Arb strikes 1,200 from register

6 January 2017

But number of non-payers falls again

Planning Houses

First starter homes to be built this year

6 January 2017

Government picks 30 councils to develop the first discounted homes

Hull university TP Bennett

Plans in for £130m Hull student flats

6 January 2017

Proposals by TP Bennett feature space for over 1,400 students

Herzog & de Meuron Chelsea

Herzog & de Meuron's Chelsea stadium set for green light

5 January 2017

Council planners recommended to approve 60,000 seat landmark at meeeting next week

The Cavendish Hotel

Gallery and hotel set for court in redevelopment dispute

5 January 2017

ReardonSmith-designed plans form backdrop to central London wrangle

barbour report logo

Barbour ABI's December market review is out now

15 December 2016

Barbour ABI’s Economic & Construction Market Review for December is now available to download

desk-inteiror-render-21

CPD 23 2016: BIM levels of detail

19 December 2016

Levels of detail define the content of a BIM project at different stages. This CPD, sponsored by Vectorworks, outlines the main points to consider

