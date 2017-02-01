Incoming RIBA president wants London housing expo
Ben Derbyshire argues 2,000-site demonstration of “what good looks like” would boost attitudes to new development
Bibliothèque Alexis de Tocqueville, Caen by OMA
With its regular glazed facades and cruciform shape, the northern French city’s new library is surprisingly understated for an OMA project. But as you would expect from the Dutch practice, there are some clever architectural manoeuvres at play – as Ike Ijeh finds out
If Trump does visit London, our bridges could be very illuminating indeed
Before Lifschutz Davidson Sandilands starts work on its competition-winning scheme, let’s harness the capital’s most visible infrastructure to show the new US president exactly what we think, says Gillian Darley
AYA 2017 shortlists: Education Architect of the Year (higher education)
We continue our series celebrating BD’s Architect of the Year finalists, looking at the higher education shortlist
Great Arthur House, London, by John Robertson Architects
Chamberlin, Powell & Bon’s grade II-listed Great Arthur House in the City of London urgently needed a new facade but double glazing was too heavy for its structure. Thomas Lane found out how John Robertson Architects came up with a solution that retains its distinctive appearance
Communal spaces are essential to a city's resilience. But they are under attack from our consumer and surveillance society
Mark Pimlott’s latest book on the concept of the public interior is fascinating – and practice-altering, finds Nicholas de Klerk
Should we be celebrating or lamenting Glasgow's 'renaissance'?
Glasgow once built more tower blocks than any city in Britain. In a demolition programme of similar ambition, a third have have been lost in the last decade. It’s time to reappraise the whole enterprise, says Johnny Rodger, co-author of a new book on the subject
Trumpitecture
Donald Trump’s architecture talks louder than the man himself, with its gaudy interiors and unashamed excess. But what do his developments reveal about the man who promises to transform America?
The Invisible Glass creates new possibilities in building design
What if the glass used in building design were totally transparent?
China 2.0
After a couple of difficult years, optimism has returned to the Chinese market – and along with it, a more discerning approach to development
Book review and competition: 50 Architects 50 Buildings - The buildings that inspire architects
BD’s long-running Architects’ Inspirations series is one of the magazine’s best-loved features. Now the twentieth-century buildings have been brought together for the first time in a new book. Paul McGrath takes a look.
ABK founder Richard Burton dies
Sector pays tribute to “brilliant eccentric” Modernist architect
FCB lodges new proposals for Southbank Centre's Undercroft
Latest vision increases space for skateboarders after failed commercial redevelopment bid
Broadway Malyan to turn London town hall into Coventry uni campus
Work on grade II listed building to start this month
Six chase Edinburgh arts complex
High-profile job see Chipperfield and Adjaye on shortlist
Karakusevic Carson East End schemes set for green light
Newham Council planners recommend approval for homes designed for authority’s own PRS housing vehicle
Architects get OK for 300 Olympic Park homes
First phase part of wider 1,500-home East End development
Sheppard Robson sends in plans for £63m Scotland school campus
Scheme set to start on site later this year
US billings jump sharply
December’s score records largest monthly increase last year
Heritage group brings out red card as footballers submit Manchester towers scheme
Twentieth Century Society says Make scheme for Gary Neville and Ryan Giggs is “extremely harmful”
Shortlisted Holocaust Memorial designs revealed
Winner picked from star-studded shortlist this summer
Barbour ABI's January market review is out now
Barbour ABI’s Economic & Construction Market Review for January is now available to download
CPD 23 2016: BIM levels of detail
Levels of detail define the content of a BIM project at different stages. This CPD, sponsored by Vectorworks, outlines the main points to consider
Lib Dem peer to lead review into Brexit’s impact on construction
Ex-building regs minister Lord Stunell appointed to head up working group
