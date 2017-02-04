AYA 2017 shortlists: Individual House Architect of the Year
We continue our series celebrating BD’s Architect of the Year finalists, looking at the individual house shortlist
Is a London housing expo a good idea?
Can engaging the public with quality housing design reduce opposition to new development, asks Thomas Lane
America needs your architectural expertise
Despite Trump’s protectionism there will still be opportunities for British architects in the US, argues Andrew Whalley
Bibliothèque Alexis de Tocqueville, Caen by OMA
With its regular glazed facades and cruciform shape, the northern French city’s new library is surprisingly understated for an OMA project. But as you would expect from the Dutch practice, there are some clever architectural manoeuvres at play – as Ike Ijeh finds out
Great Arthur House, London, by John Robertson Architects
Chamberlin, Powell & Bon’s grade II-listed Great Arthur House in the City of London urgently needed a new facade but double glazing was too heavy for its structure. Thomas Lane found out how John Robertson Architects came up with a solution that retains its distinctive appearance
Communal spaces are essential to a city's resilience. But they are under attack from our consumer and surveillance society
Mark Pimlott’s latest book on the concept of the public interior is fascinating – and practice-altering, finds Nicholas de Klerk
Should we be celebrating or lamenting Glasgow's 'renaissance'?
Glasgow once built more tower blocks than any city in Britain. In a demolition programme of similar ambition, a third have have been lost in the last decade. It’s time to reappraise the whole enterprise, says Johnny Rodger, co-author of a new book on the subject
Trumpitecture
Donald Trump’s architecture talks louder than the man himself, with its gaudy interiors and unashamed excess. But what do his developments reveal about the man who promises to transform America?
The Invisible Glass creates new possibilities in building design
What if the glass used in building design were totally transparent?
China 2.0
After a couple of difficult years, optimism has returned to the Chinese market – and along with it, a more discerning approach to development
Book review and competition: 50 Architects 50 Buildings - The buildings that inspire architects
BD’s long-running Architects’ Inspirations series is one of the magazine’s best-loved features. Now the twentieth-century buildings have been brought together for the first time in a new book. Paul McGrath takes a look.
Chinese piling into UK property market, research finds
Arcadis says enquiries from investors in China up a third in last three months of 2016
Foster's showcases Mecca hotel proposals
Practice says luxury development inspired by traditional Arab architecture
One Works to design Qatar transport centre
Italian firm with London office lands Doha deal
Calatrava's £1bn Greenwich scheme unveiled
Developer Knight Dragon could start work as early as this year
Heritage group fumes over plan to demolish Liverpool warehouse...
Victorian Society says 19th century building is being sacrificed for car parking
Brazilian architect picks up Royal Gold Medal
Paulo Mendes da Rocha received award at ceremony last night
Levete wins Oxford college work
Scheme is for Wadham college
ADP becomes employee-owned business
John Lewis-like move will see employee director on management board
Spring start for Scott Brownrigg's Celtic Manor convention centre
Work on £84m Newport complex to finish in 2019
Incoming RIBA president wants London housing expo
Ben Derbyshire argues 2,000-site demonstration of “what good looks like” would boost attitudes to new development
Barbour ABI's January market review is out now
Barbour ABI’s Economic & Construction Market Review for January is now available to download
CPD 23 2016: BIM levels of detail
Levels of detail define the content of a BIM project at different stages. This CPD, sponsored by Vectorworks, outlines the main points to consider
Lib Dem peer to lead review into Brexit’s impact on construction
Ex-building regs minister Lord Stunell appointed to head up working group
BD Digital Edition - January 2017
Highlights from January’s www.bdonline.co.uk, in a magazine format