Michael Gove backs opposition to £3.5bn Parliament move
MP joins group opposed to vacating Palace of Westminster for repair work
Technical study: Churchill College, University of Cambridge
6a Architects’ new timber-clad student court is a clever inversion of the original brutalist college, writes Hugh Strange
“Buildings are used, mis-used, re-used, and they get old, decay, are worn out –watching that happen is the most exciting thing”
Tom Emerson of 6a Architects talks to Hugh Strange bout incorporating the passage of time into the practice’s work and the joy of watching buildings take on a life of their own
And you thought Brighton Pavilion was fantastical?
It could have been so much more outlandish, says the curator of a forthcoming exhibition of drawings from Brighton Pavilion’s archive
Advertorial
The Invisible Glass creates new possibilities in building design
What if the glass used in building design were totally transparent?
The Green Belt: We need to be convinced that the end will justify the means
With the housing white paper due out imminently and talk of building in the Green Belt Julia Park sets out what new developments need to win over the Nimby’s.
Book Club review: How to Read Towns & Cities
An appealing idea doesn’t stand up to scrutiny, finds Zac Carey
Elbphilharmonie, Hamburg by Herzog & de Meuron
Hamburg wanted the Elbphilharmonie to be an instantly discernible architectural symbol to lift the city’s prestige but got a faceless glass block sitting on top of a brick one. Yet in its theatrically wavy rooftop, Herzog & de Meuron has brilliantly conjured up an emblematic national icon - just don’t ask how much it cost. By Ike Ijeh
China 2.0
After a couple of difficult years, optimism has returned to the Chinese market – and along with it, a more discerning approach to development
BD Digital Edition - November 2016
Highlights from November’s www.bdonline.co.uk, in a magazine format
Lib Dem peer to lead review into Brexit’s impact on construction
Ex-building regs minister Lord Stunell appointed to head up working group
Book review and competition: 50 Architects 50 Buildings - The buildings that inspire architects
BD’s long-running Architects’ Inspirations series is one of the magazine’s best-loved features. Now the twentieth-century buildings have been brought together for the first time in a new book. Paul McGrath takes a look.
Latest News
Skyscraper glut continues as 2016 sets new record
More tall buildings were built globally last year than ever before, with China completing the most
Benoy nabs Heathrow deal
Retail specialist hired as commercial masterplanner for airport’s expansion
Conran cleared for Hove housing
Scheme includes 40% affordable housing
London council acts as developer on high-rise to fund schools and homes
Hackney behind Avanti’s resi scheme off City Road where money made will not be ‘siphoned off by developer’
Funding lifeline for stalled Centre for Music plan
City of London hands over £2.5m to help fund concert hall’s business case
Allies and Morrison bags White City Campus masterplan work
Imperial College London appoints practice to plan southern part of research and innovation district
OMA's Manchester venue approved
£110m city-centre arts venue recommended for approval by planners
HOK director lands at Aecom
Richard Gammon to head up US giant’s aviation business
Tories attack Khan over decison to call in rejected resi towers
Party’s spokesman for planning at London Assembly says move sets a precedent on high-rise
Herzog & de Meuron's Chelsea stadium gets green light
Council planners approve 60,000 seat landmark
Latest data
Barbour ABI's December market review is out now
Barbour ABI’s Economic & Construction Market Review for December is now available to download
CPD 23 2016: BIM levels of detail
Levels of detail define the content of a BIM project at different stages. This CPD, sponsored by Vectorworks, outlines the main points to consider