Competition launched to repair Clandon Park mansion
Grade I listed masterpiece was gutted by fire in 2015
AYA 2017 shortlists: Education Architect of the Year (nursery to 6th form)
We continue our series celebrating BD’s Architect of the Year finalists, looking at the education (nursery to 6th form) shortlist
Can council and housing association backed private development vehicles really deliver social housing?
More and more social housing is being delivered using a development rather than a grant funded model. Can these providers hold onto their founding principles or will profit get in the way asks Martyn Evans
Great Arthur House, London, by John Robertson Architects
Chamberlin, Powell & Bon’s grade II-listed Great Arthur House in the City of London urgently needed a new facade but double glazing was too heavy for its structure. Thomas Lane found out how John Robertson Architects came up with a solution that retains its distinctive appearance
Communal spaces are essential to a city's resilience. But they are under attack from our consumer and surveillance society
Mark Pimlott’s latest book on the concept of the public interior is fascinating – and practice-altering, finds Nicholas de Klerk
Should we be celebrating or lamenting Glasgow's 'renaissance'?
Glasgow once built more tower blocks than any city in Britain. In a demolition programme of similar ambition, a third have have been lost in the last decade. It’s time to reappraise the whole enterprise, says Johnny Rodger, co-author of a new book on the subject
Trumpitecture
Donald Trump’s architecture talks louder than the man himself, with its gaudy interiors and unashamed excess. But what do his developments reveal about the man who promises to transform America?
The Invisible Glass creates new possibilities in building design
What if the glass used in building design were totally transparent?
Elbphilharmonie, Hamburg by Herzog & de Meuron
Hamburg wanted the Elbphilharmonie to be an instantly discernible architectural symbol to lift the city’s prestige but got a faceless glass block sitting on top of a brick one. Yet in its theatrically wavy rooftop, Herzog & de Meuron has brilliantly conjured up an emblematic national icon - just don’t ask how much it cost. By Ike Ijeh
China 2.0
After a couple of difficult years, optimism has returned to the Chinese market – and along with it, a more discerning approach to development
BD Digital Edition - November 2016
Highlights from November’s www.bdonline.co.uk, in a magazine format
Lib Dem peer to lead review into Brexit’s impact on construction
Ex-building regs minister Lord Stunell appointed to head up working group
Book review and competition: 50 Architects 50 Buildings - The buildings that inspire architects
BD’s long-running Architects’ Inspirations series is one of the magazine’s best-loved features. Now the twentieth-century buildings have been brought together for the first time in a new book. Paul McGrath takes a look.
Hawkins Brown's Royal College of Surgeons redevelopment gets go-ahead
Scheme will replace postwar restoration, despite objection from heritage groups
Architects shrug off Brexit worries
But RIBA surveys says profit margins are being hit
Walters & Cohen chalks up new school work
Scheme eyes start this summer
Calatrava set to unveil £1bn Greenwich project
Spanish architect behind budget-busting World Trade Center station lined up for major London scheme
Glenn Howells submits £300m Birmingham scheme
Developer U+I sets sights on regenerating 4 ha of office buildings
Make's City tower trumps heritage concerns to win planning
Brookfield’s 1 Leadenhall skyscraper will rise to 37 storeys
Crowd-busting Victoria tube ticket hall by Weston Williamson opens
London tube project designed to tackle overcrowding
Twentieth Century Society sounds ‘buildings in peril’ alarm
Campaign group names central London library and Brutalist student union on most-at-risk list
Funding fillip for Museum of London scheme
City and London mayor to bankroll three-quarters of its £250m pricetag
SEW gets go-ahead for Barking town centre redevelopment
Vicarage Field plans will deliver new mall and 900 homes
Barbour ABI's January market review is out now
Barbour ABI’s Economic & Construction Market Review for January is now available to download
CPD 23 2016: BIM levels of detail
Levels of detail define the content of a BIM project at different stages. This CPD, sponsored by Vectorworks, outlines the main points to consider