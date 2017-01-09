Farrells' numbers hit by Brexit rumpus
Firm saw jobs stopped ahead of last June’s EU referendum
It doesn't matter if skyscrapers are designed by world-class architects or hacks – they're destroying our cities
London’s infrastructure was not designed to handle high rises and approving so many is an act of irresponsibility, says Leon Krier
Elbphilharmonie, Hamburg by Herzog & de Meuron
Hamburg wanted the Elbphilharmonie to be an instantly discernible architectural symbol to lift the city’s prestige but got a faceless glass block sitting on top of a brick one. Yet in its theatrically wavy rooftop, Herzog & de Meuron has brilliantly conjured up an emblematic national icon - just don’t ask how much it cost. By Ike Ijeh
Le Corbusier said colour was as powerful as the plan and section. So why is it so often an afterthought?
One of the myths of modernism is that it is only concerned with the white cube. Today’s architects would do well to pay more attention to colour, writes Joanna Day
Book Club Review: Studio Craft & Technique for Architects
Every architect will find this handy guide to practical skills useful, says Matthew Elsinor
China 2.0
After a couple of difficult years, optimism has returned to the Chinese market – and along with it, a more discerning approach to development
BD Digital Edition - November 2016
Highlights from November’s www.bdonline.co.uk, in a magazine format
Advertorial
Box rooflights for access
Glazing Vision’s box rooflights unlock roof space and add value to city properties
Scrap architecture degrees and revitalise the profession
Improve professional standards by scrapping Part 1 and opening post graduate study and professional training to other disciplines, argues Mark Middleton
Book review and competition: 50 Architects 50 Buildings - The buildings that inspire architects
BD’s long-running Architects’ Inspirations series is one of the magazine’s best-loved features. Now the twentieth-century buildings have been brought together for the first time in a new book. Paul McGrath takes a look.
Latest News
Chapman Taylor co-founder dies
Practice announces death of Bob Chapman at age 89
Scouts prepared for museum project after hiring architect
Tate Harmer scoops £6m project for Scout Association
Formation Architects' East End scheme lodged
Developer Telford Homes seeks approval for eight-storey residential block
Leeds College of Music to get Ginger revamp
Practice appointed to lead redesign of main performance space to help attract artists
Silvertown developers plan 2018 start
Host of big name practices on project design panel
Arb strikes 1,200 from register
But number of non-payers falls again
First starter homes to be built this year
Government picks 30 councils to develop the first discounted homes
Plans in for £130m Hull student flats
Proposals by TP Bennett feature space for over 1,400 students
Herzog & de Meuron's Chelsea stadium set for green light
Council planners recommended to approve 60,000 seat landmark at meeeting next week
Gallery and hotel set for court in redevelopment dispute
ReardonSmith-designed plans form backdrop to central London wrangle
Latest data
Barbour ABI's December market review is out now
Barbour ABI’s Economic & Construction Market Review for December is now available to download
CPD 23 2016: BIM levels of detail
Levels of detail define the content of a BIM project at different stages. This CPD, sponsored by Vectorworks, outlines the main points to consider