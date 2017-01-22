Haringey unveils £3.5bn Wood Green transformation plans
London borough pushes Crossrail 2-driven comprehensive redevelopment proposals
AYA 2017 shortlists: Housing Architect of the Year
In the first of our series celebrating BD’s Architect of the Year finalists, we look at the housing shortlist
Should we be celebrating or lamenting Glasgow's 'renaissance'?
Glasgow once built more tower blocks than any city in Britain. In a demolition programme of similar ambition, a third have have been lost in the last decade. It’s time to reappraise the whole enterprise, says Johnny Rodger, co-author of a new book on the subject
Trumpitecture
Donald Trump’s architecture talks louder than the man himself, with its gaudy interiors and unashamed excess. But what do his developments reveal about the man who promises to transform America?
Wanted: skilled communicators to help the architectural profession make itself heard
Effective communication skills are an essential job requirement for senior roles. The architectural profession has some catching up to do, says Amanda Baillieu
Technical study: Churchill College, University of Cambridge
6a Architects’ new timber-clad student court is a clever inversion of the original brutalist college, writes Hugh Strange
“Buildings are used, mis-used, re-used, and they get old, decay, are worn out –watching that happen is the most exciting thing”
Tom Emerson of 6a Architects talks to Hugh Strange bout incorporating the passage of time into the practice’s work and the joy of watching buildings take on a life of their own
Advertorial
The Invisible Glass creates new possibilities in building design
What if the glass used in building design were totally transparent?
Book Club review: How to Read Towns & Cities
An appealing idea doesn’t stand up to scrutiny, finds Zac Carey
Elbphilharmonie, Hamburg by Herzog & de Meuron
Hamburg wanted the Elbphilharmonie to be an instantly discernible architectural symbol to lift the city’s prestige but got a faceless glass block sitting on top of a brick one. Yet in its theatrically wavy rooftop, Herzog & de Meuron has brilliantly conjured up an emblematic national icon - just don’t ask how much it cost. By Ike Ijeh
China 2.0
After a couple of difficult years, optimism has returned to the Chinese market – and along with it, a more discerning approach to development
BD Digital Edition - November 2016
Highlights from November’s www.bdonline.co.uk, in a magazine format
Lib Dem peer to lead review into Brexit’s impact on construction
Ex-building regs minister Lord Stunell appointed to head up working group
Book review and competition: 50 Architects 50 Buildings - The buildings that inspire architects
BD’s long-running Architects’ Inspirations series is one of the magazine’s best-loved features. Now the twentieth-century buildings have been brought together for the first time in a new book. Paul McGrath takes a look.
Latest News
Design Council gets new boss
Arts executive Sarah Weir takes up post in April
Quarter of a million cheap homes to be 'lost by 2020'
Chartered Institute of Housing makes predictions on back of government data between 2012 and 2016
Walters & Cohen completes work at Orlando Bloom school
Scheme at Canterbury’s King’s School involved increasing boarding space
Shortlist announced for 2017 Architect of the Year Awards
Winners due to be named on March 8
Birmingham set to back Ringway Centre redevelopment
Councillors asked to endorse NORR-designed rework of Smallbrook Queensway landmark, despite national and local opposition
Hawkins Brown gets green light for Stratford underground entrance
Scheme includes turning car park into new public realm
Foster's boosts ‘travelling scholarship’ cashpot
Architect announces 16% funding increase for RIBA-backed student award
RIBA warns over status of EU architects working in UK
President says government has to produce more detail on fate of the 9,000 EU citizens on Arb register
Planners back Rolfe Judd’s rejigged Docklands scheme
Practice’s 41-storey Marsh Wall tower recommended for approval
Broadway Malyan draws up cycling plan for Birmingham's Snow Hill
Initiative involves reducing number of cars in city’s business district
Latest data
Barbour ABI's January market review is out now
Barbour ABI’s Economic & Construction Market Review for January is now available to download
CPD 23 2016: BIM levels of detail
Levels of detail define the content of a BIM project at different stages. This CPD, sponsored by Vectorworks, outlines the main points to consider