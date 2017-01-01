Sky Central office

Sky unwraps new HQ

30 December 2016

Project team included Amanda Levete’s firm and PLP

Comments (1)
Comment

Ben Flatman

Reforming architectural education for the 21st century is taking an awfully long time

The RIBA’s education review will offer substantive change but will it go far enough, fast enough, to satisfy the students and their future employers? Ben Flatman investigates

Comments (11)

World Architecture 100

UN Studio’s Raffles City development, under construction in Hanghzou

China 2.0

After a couple of difficult years, optimism has returned to the Chinese market – and along with it, a more discerning approach to development

Building Study

The Bartlett by Hawkins Brown

The Bartlett School of Architecture, by Hawkins Brown

16 December 2016 | By Joe Morris

Loved and loathed by its users, renewing the Bartlett School of Architecture’s home was always going to be a sensitive project. Joe Morris returns to his alma mater to assess the transformation of Wates House into 22 Gordon Street

Comments (2)
Digital edition

November BD

BD Digital Edition - November 2016

7 December 2016

Highlights from November’s www.bdonline.co.uk, in a magazine format

Editor's Choice

St Peter's Cardross in dereliction

The tragic myth of Scotland's modernist masterpiece

As a ruin, Gillespie, Kidd & Coia’s Cardross Seminary has become a cult object. But the folklore obscures a much richer story, argues the author of a definitive new book

Reviews

Big Saves book cover

Book Club review: Big Saves: Heroic transformations of great landmarks

Benjamin Fallows thinks this book’s ‘pamphlety’ delivery obscures its important message on conservation

Glazing Vision’s box rooflights unlock roof space and add value to city properties

Box rooflights for access

26 October 2016

Glazing Vision’s box rooflights unlock roof space and add value to city properties

Brexit

Mark Middleton, Grimshaw

Scrap architecture degrees and revitalise the profession

14 December 2016

Improve professional standards by scrapping Part 1 and opening post graduate study and professional training to other disciplines, argues Mark Middleton

Comments (17)
Architect of the Year

Cottrell and Vermeulen receive their Architect of the Year Award from Stephen Fry

AYAs entry deadline extended

Closing date for submissions for the annual architecture extravaganza extended until December 5

Inspirations

50 Architects 50 Buildings

Book review and competition: 50 Architects 50 Buildings - The buildings that inspire architects

BD’s long-running Architects’ Inspirations series is one of the magazine’s best-loved features. Now the twentieth-century buildings have been brought together for the first time in a new book. Paul McGrath takes a look.

Latest News

Squire & Partners' residential-led proposals for Brewery Road

Squires bags planning for redrawn Islington scheme

29 December 2016

Approval follows planning inspector’s rejection of mixed-use development for industrial site

Comments (1)

Chris Harding BDP

BDP gets new chair

28 December 2016

BDP director Chris Harding has been elected the new chair of the WA Top 100 practice.

The Hidden House

AR Design Studio showcases 'dazzle ship' home

23 December 2016

Practice’s Hidden House wins planning permission for Surrey Hills site

Comments (8)

Middlewood Locks phase 2

Second phase of £1bn Salford job wins planning

23 December 2016

More than 2,000 homes planned at Middlewood Locks development

Lucy Musgrave

Publica founder appointed as infrastructure commission advisor

23 December 2016

Lucy Musgrave joins group’s technical advisory panel

Snape Maltings

Allies and Morrison picked for Aldeburgh Festival site expansion

22 December 2016

Firm will develop proposals for new accommodation, music studios and shops for Suffolk classical music hub

Comments (3)

Fletcher Rae's North Point proposals

Fletcher Rae supersizes Liverpool scheme

22 December 2016

Architect ramps up housing numbers for refresh of North Point mixed-use proposals

Comments (8)

Design Museum visitors

Relocated Design Museum hails visitors' tonic

22 December 2016

100,000 people head to new west London site in first month

John Puttick's revised design for the youth zone beside Preston Bus Station

Preston bus station ‘Youth Zone’ bags planning

21 December 2016

Lancashire County Council approves own application for John Puttick-designed centre

Comments (4)

Chapman Taylor Media City

Chapman Taylor profits slip

21 December 2016

Firm eyes overseas growth

barbour report logo

Barbour ABI's December market review is out now

15 December 2016

Barbour ABI’s Economic & Construction Market Review for December is now available to download

Gain CPD points

desk-inteiror-render-21

CPD 23 2016: BIM levels of detail

19 December 2016

Levels of detail define the content of a BIM project at different stages. This CPD, sponsored by Vectorworks, outlines the main points to consider

Stirling prize: Everyman Theatre

Haworth Tompkins’ winner embodies renewed civic spirit

RSHP’s Leadenhall Building

Exhilarating skyscraper or mere addition to chaos of skyline?

Twentieth Century housing

100 Buildings 100 Years project is a fascinating housing overview

The gilded palace of gin

Heatherwick Studio’s Bombay Sapphire Distillery

