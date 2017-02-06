Grimshaw's aerial view of Heathrow

Rules slapped on Grimshaw's £17.6bn Heathrow expansion

3 February 2017

Four-month public consultation on proposals launched

AYA shortlists 2017

AYA 2017 shortlists: Individual House Architect of the Year

We continue our series celebrating BD’s Architect of the Year finalists, looking at the individual house shortlist

T Lane

Is a London housing expo a good idea?

Can engaging the public with quality housing design reduce opposition to new development, asks Thomas Lane

US flag

America needs your architectural expertise

Despite Trump’s protectionism there will still be opportunities for British architects in the US, argues Andrew Whalley

OMA Caen library

Bibliothèque Alexis de Tocqueville, Caen by OMA

1 February 2017 | By Ike Ijeh

With its regular glazed facades and cruciform shape, the northern French city’s new library  is surprisingly understated for an OMA project. But as you would expect from the Dutch practice, there are some clever architectural manoeuvres at play – as Ike Ijeh finds out

The new facade; the team created a thermally broken extrusion 119mm wide with the glazing fixed in with structural silicone.

Great Arthur House, London, by John Robertson Architects

Chamberlin, Powell & Bon’s grade II-listed Great Arthur House in the City of London urgently needed a new facade but double glazing was too heavy for its structure. Thomas Lane found out how John Robertson Architects came up with a solution that retains its distinctive appearance

BIG Courtscraper New York

Communal spaces are essential to a city's resilience. But they are under attack from our consumer and surveillance society

Mark Pimlott’s latest book on the concept of the public interior is fascinating – and practice-altering, finds Nicholas de Klerk

Red Road tower block

Should we be celebrating or lamenting Glasgow's 'renaissance'?

Glasgow once built more tower blocks than any city in Britain. In a demolition programme of similar ambition, a third have have been lost in the last decade. It’s time to reappraise the whole enterprise, says Johnny Rodger, co-author of a new book on the subject

Trump International Golf Club, Dubai

Trumpitecture

Donald Trump’s architecture talks louder than the man himself, with its gaudy interiors and unashamed excess. But what do his developments reveal about the man who promises to transform America?

UN Studio’s Raffles City development, under construction in Hanghzou

China 2.0

After a couple of difficult years, optimism has returned to the Chinese market – and along with it, a more discerning approach to development

50 Architects 50 Buildings

Book review and competition: 50 Architects 50 Buildings - The buildings that inspire architects

BD’s long-running Architects’ Inspirations series is one of the magazine’s best-loved features. Now the twentieth-century buildings have been brought together for the first time in a new book. Paul McGrath takes a look.

Expo Build China

Chinese piling into UK property market, research finds

3 February 2017

Arcadis says enquiries from investors in China up a third in last three months of 2016

Mecca hotel

Foster's showcases Mecca hotel proposals

3 February 2017

Practice says luxury development inspired by traditional Arab architecture

Transport Education Centre

One Works to design Qatar transport centre

3 February 2017

Italian firm with London office lands Doha deal

Calatrava Greenwich

Calatrava's £1bn Greenwich scheme unveiled

2 February 2017

Developer Knight Dragon could start work as early as this year

Bushells Building

Heritage group fumes over plan to demolish Liverpool warehouse...

2 February 2017

Victorian Society says 19th century building is being sacrificed for car parking

Paulo Mendes da Rocha

Brazilian architect picks up Royal Gold Medal

2 February 2017

Paulo Mendes da Rocha received award at ceremony last night

Wadham college

Levete wins Oxford college work

2 February 2017

Scheme is for Wadham college

Tower 42 ADP

ADP becomes employee-owned business

2 February 2017

John Lewis-like move will see employee director on management board

ICC Sisk

Spring start for Scott Brownrigg's Celtic Manor convention centre

2 February 2017

Work on £84m Newport complex to finish in 2019

Ben Derbyshire

Incoming RIBA president wants London housing expo

1 February 2017

Ben Derbyshire argues 2,000-site demonstration of “what good looks like” would boost attitudes to new development

desk-inteiror-render-21

CPD 23 2016: BIM levels of detail

19 December 2016

Levels of detail define the content of a BIM project at different stages. This CPD, sponsored by Vectorworks, outlines the main points to consider

Andrew Stunell

Lib Dem peer to lead review into Brexit’s impact on construction

10 January 2017

Ex-building regs minister Lord Stunell appointed to head up working group

January cover

BD Digital Edition - January 2017

2 February 2017

Highlights from January’s www.bdonline.co.uk, in a magazine format

