Ben Derbyshire

Incoming RIBA president wants London housing expo

1 February 2017

Ben Derbyshire argues 2,000-site demonstration of “what good looks like” would boost attitudes to new development

OMA Caen library

Bibliothèque Alexis de Tocqueville, Caen by OMA

1 February 2017 | By Ike Ijeh

With its regular glazed facades and cruciform shape, the northern French city’s new library  is surprisingly understated for an OMA project. But as you would expect from the Dutch practice, there are some clever architectural manoeuvres at play – as Ike Ijeh finds out

Gillian Darley index

If Trump does visit London, our bridges could be very illuminating indeed

Before Lifschutz Davidson Sandilands starts work on its competition-winning scheme, let’s harness the capital’s most visible infrastructure to show the new US president exactly what we think, says Gillian Darley

AYA shortlists 2017

AYA 2017 shortlists: Education Architect of the Year (higher education)

We continue our series celebrating BD’s Architect of the Year finalists, looking at the higher education shortlist

The new facade; the team created a thermally broken extrusion 119mm wide with the glazing fixed in with structural silicone.

Great Arthur House, London, by John Robertson Architects

Chamberlin, Powell & Bon’s grade II-listed Great Arthur House in the City of London urgently needed a new facade but double glazing was too heavy for its structure. Thomas Lane found out how John Robertson Architects came up with a solution that retains its distinctive appearance

BIG Courtscraper New York

Communal spaces are essential to a city's resilience. But they are under attack from our consumer and surveillance society

Mark Pimlott’s latest book on the concept of the public interior is fascinating – and practice-altering, finds Nicholas de Klerk

Red Road tower block

Should we be celebrating or lamenting Glasgow's 'renaissance'?

Glasgow once built more tower blocks than any city in Britain. In a demolition programme of similar ambition, a third have have been lost in the last decade. It’s time to reappraise the whole enterprise, says Johnny Rodger, co-author of a new book on the subject

Trump International Golf Club, Dubai

Trumpitecture

Donald Trump’s architecture talks louder than the man himself, with its gaudy interiors and unashamed excess. But what do his developments reveal about the man who promises to transform America?

The Invisible Glass creates new possibilities in building design

The Invisible Glass creates new possibilities in building design

16 January 2017

What if the glass used in building design were totally transparent?

UN Studio’s Raffles City development, under construction in Hanghzou

China 2.0

After a couple of difficult years, optimism has returned to the Chinese market – and along with it, a more discerning approach to development

50 Architects 50 Buildings

Book review and competition: 50 Architects 50 Buildings - The buildings that inspire architects

BD’s long-running Architects’ Inspirations series is one of the magazine’s best-loved features. Now the twentieth-century buildings have been brought together for the first time in a new book. Paul McGrath takes a look.

ABK

ABK founder Richard Burton dies

1 February 2017

Sector pays tribute to “brilliant eccentric” Modernist architect

Undercroft

FCB lodges new proposals for Southbank Centre's Undercroft

1 February 2017

Latest vision increases space for skateboarders after failed commercial redevelopment bid

Broadway Malyan Dagenham

Broadway Malyan to turn London town hall into Coventry uni campus

1 February 2017

Work on grade II listed building to start this month

Dundas House

Six chase Edinburgh arts complex

31 January 2017

High-profile job see Chipperfield and Adjaye on shortlist

Grange Road

Karakusevic Carson East End schemes set for green light

31 January 2017

Newham Council planners recommend approval for homes designed for authority’s own PRS housing vehicle

East Wick & Sweetwater Olympic Park

Architects get OK for 300 Olympic Park homes

31 January 2017

First phase part of wider 1,500-home East End development

Sheppard Robson Knockroon

Sheppard Robson sends in plans for £63m Scotland school campus

31 January 2017

Scheme set to start on site later this year

New York skyline

US billings jump sharply

31 January 2017

December’s score records largest monthly increase last year

St Michaels

Heritage group brings out red card as footballers submit Manchester towers scheme

30 January 2017

Twentieth Century Society says Make scheme for Gary Neville and Ryan Giggs is “extremely harmful”

Heneghan Peng Architects Holocaust

Shortlisted Holocaust Memorial designs revealed

30 January 2017

Winner picked from star-studded shortlist this summer

barbour report logo

Barbour ABI's January market review is out now

19 January 2017

Barbour ABI’s Economic & Construction Market Review for January is now available to download

desk-inteiror-render-21

CPD 23 2016: BIM levels of detail

19 December 2016

Levels of detail define the content of a BIM project at different stages. This CPD, sponsored by Vectorworks, outlines the main points to consider

Andrew Stunell

Lib Dem peer to lead review into Brexit’s impact on construction

10 January 2017

Ex-building regs minister Lord Stunell appointed to head up working group

November BD

BD Digital Edition - November 2016

7 December 2016

Highlights from November’s www.bdonline.co.uk, in a magazine format

