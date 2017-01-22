The Mall

Haringey unveils £3.5bn Wood Green transformation plans

20 January 2017

London borough pushes Crossrail 2-driven comprehensive redevelopment proposals

AYA shortlists 2017

AYA 2017 shortlists: Housing Architect of the Year

In the first of our series celebrating BD’s Architect of the Year finalists, we look at the housing shortlist

Red Road tower block

Should we be celebrating or lamenting Glasgow's 'renaissance'?

Glasgow once built more tower blocks than any city in Britain. In a demolition programme of similar ambition, a third have have been lost in the last decade. It’s time to reappraise the whole enterprise, says Johnny Rodger, co-author of a new book on the subject

Comments (1)

Trump International Golf Club, Dubai

Trumpitecture

Donald Trump’s architecture talks louder than the man himself, with its gaudy interiors and unashamed excess. But what do his developments reveal about the man who promises to transform America?

Amanda Baillieu - home page index

Wanted: skilled communicators to help the architectural profession make itself heard

Effective communication skills are an essential job requirement for senior roles. The architectural profession has some catching up to do, says Amanda Baillieu

Churchill College, Cambridge

Technical study: Churchill College, University of Cambridge

6a Architects’ new timber-clad student court is a clever inversion of the original brutalist college, writes Hugh Strange

Churchill College, Cambridge

“Buildings are used, mis-used, re-used, and they get old, decay, are worn out –watching that happen is the most exciting thing”

Tom Emerson of 6a Architects talks to Hugh Strange bout incorporating the passage of time into the practice’s work and the joy of watching buildings take on a life of their own

Comments (1)

The Invisible Glass creates new possibilities in building design

The Invisible Glass creates new possibilities in building design

16 January 2017

What if the glass used in building design were totally transparent?

How to read Glancey book cover

Book Club review: How to Read Towns & Cities

An appealing idea doesn’t stand up to scrutiny, finds Zac Carey

Hamburg Elbphilharmonie

Elbphilharmonie, Hamburg by Herzog & de Meuron

6 January 2017 | By Ike Ijeh

Hamburg wanted the Elbphilharmonie to be an instantly discernible architectural symbol to lift the city’s prestige but got a faceless glass block sitting on top of a brick one. Yet in its theatrically wavy rooftop, Herzog & de Meuron has brilliantly conjured up an emblematic national icon - just don’t ask how much it cost. By Ike Ijeh

World Architecture 100

UN Studio’s Raffles City development, under construction in Hanghzou

China 2.0

After a couple of difficult years, optimism has returned to the Chinese market – and along with it, a more discerning approach to development

November BD

BD Digital Edition - November 2016

7 December 2016

Highlights from November’s www.bdonline.co.uk, in a magazine format

Andrew Stunell

Lib Dem peer to lead review into Brexit’s impact on construction

10 January 2017

Ex-building regs minister Lord Stunell appointed to head up working group

Comments (2)
50 Architects 50 Buildings

Book review and competition: 50 Architects 50 Buildings - The buildings that inspire architects

BD’s long-running Architects’ Inspirations series is one of the magazine’s best-loved features. Now the twentieth-century buildings have been brought together for the first time in a new book. Paul McGrath takes a look.

Sarah Weir

Design Council gets new boss

20 January 2017

Arts executive Sarah Weir takes up post in April

Housing Estate

Quarter of a million cheap homes to be 'lost by 2020'

20 January 2017

Chartered Institute of Housing makes predictions on back of government data between 2012 and 2016

Picture

Walters & Cohen completes work at Orlando Bloom school

20 January 2017

Scheme at Canterbury’s King’s School involved increasing boarding space

Comments (2)

AYA shortlists 2017

Shortlist announced for 2017 Architect of the Year Awards

19 January 2017

Winners due to be named on March 8

The Ringway Centre by James Roberts

Birmingham set to back Ringway Centre redevelopment

19 January 2017

Councillors asked to endorse NORR-designed rework of Smallbrook Queensway landmark, despite national and local opposition

Hawkins Brown Stratford

Hawkins Brown gets green light for Stratford underground entrance

19 January 2017

Scheme includes turning car park into new public realm

Norman Foster

Foster's boosts ‘travelling scholarship’ cashpot

19 January 2017

Architect announces 16% funding increase for RIBA-backed student award

Comments (1)

Jane Duncan

RIBA warns over status of EU architects working in UK

18 January 2017

President says government has to produce more detail on fate of the 9,000 EU citizens on Arb register

Comments (28)

54 Marsh Wall

Planners back Rolfe Judd’s rejigged Docklands scheme

18 January 2017

Practice’s 41-storey Marsh Wall tower recommended for approval

Comments (4)

Broadway Malyan's Snow Hill public realm revamp

Broadway Malyan draws up cycling plan for Birmingham's Snow Hill

18 January 2017

Initiative involves reducing number of cars in city’s business district

Comments (3)

Latest data

barbour report logo

Barbour ABI's January market review is out now

19 January 2017

Barbour ABI’s Economic & Construction Market Review for January is now available to download

desk-inteiror-render-21

CPD 23 2016: BIM levels of detail

19 December 2016

Levels of detail define the content of a BIM project at different stages. This CPD, sponsored by Vectorworks, outlines the main points to consider

