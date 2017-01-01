Sky unwraps new HQ
Project team included Amanda Levete’s firm and PLP
Reforming architectural education for the 21st century is taking an awfully long time
The RIBA’s education review will offer substantive change but will it go far enough, fast enough, to satisfy the students and their future employers? Ben Flatman investigates
China 2.0
After a couple of difficult years, optimism has returned to the Chinese market – and along with it, a more discerning approach to development
The Bartlett School of Architecture, by Hawkins Brown
Loved and loathed by its users, renewing the Bartlett School of Architecture’s home was always going to be a sensitive project. Joe Morris returns to his alma mater to assess the transformation of Wates House into 22 Gordon Street
BD Digital Edition - November 2016
Highlights from November’s www.bdonline.co.uk, in a magazine format
The tragic myth of Scotland's modernist masterpiece
As a ruin, Gillespie, Kidd & Coia’s Cardross Seminary has become a cult object. But the folklore obscures a much richer story, argues the author of a definitive new book
Book Club review: Big Saves: Heroic transformations of great landmarks
Benjamin Fallows thinks this book’s ‘pamphlety’ delivery obscures its important message on conservation
Scrap architecture degrees and revitalise the profession
Improve professional standards by scrapping Part 1 and opening post graduate study and professional training to other disciplines, argues Mark Middleton
AYAs entry deadline extended
Closing date for submissions for the annual architecture extravaganza extended until December 5
Book review and competition: 50 Architects 50 Buildings - The buildings that inspire architects
BD’s long-running Architects’ Inspirations series is one of the magazine’s best-loved features. Now the twentieth-century buildings have been brought together for the first time in a new book. Paul McGrath takes a look.
Latest News
Squires bags planning for redrawn Islington scheme
Approval follows planning inspector’s rejection of mixed-use development for industrial site
BDP gets new chair
BDP director Chris Harding has been elected the new chair of the WA Top 100 practice.
AR Design Studio showcases 'dazzle ship' home
Practice’s Hidden House wins planning permission for Surrey Hills site
Second phase of £1bn Salford job wins planning
More than 2,000 homes planned at Middlewood Locks development
Publica founder appointed as infrastructure commission advisor
Lucy Musgrave joins group’s technical advisory panel
Allies and Morrison picked for Aldeburgh Festival site expansion
Firm will develop proposals for new accommodation, music studios and shops for Suffolk classical music hub
Fletcher Rae supersizes Liverpool scheme
Architect ramps up housing numbers for refresh of North Point mixed-use proposals
Relocated Design Museum hails visitors' tonic
100,000 people head to new west London site in first month
Preston bus station ‘Youth Zone’ bags planning
Lancashire County Council approves own application for John Puttick-designed centre
Chapman Taylor profits slip
Firm eyes overseas growth
Latest data
Barbour ABI's December market review is out now
Barbour ABI’s Economic & Construction Market Review for December is now available to download
CPD 23 2016: BIM levels of detail
Levels of detail define the content of a BIM project at different stages. This CPD, sponsored by Vectorworks, outlines the main points to consider