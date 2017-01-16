Victoria Tower Gardens and Parliament

Michael Gove backs opposition to £3.5bn Parliament move

16 January 2017

MP joins group opposed to vacating Palace of Westminster for repair work

Churchill College, Cambridge

Technical study: Churchill College, University of Cambridge

6a Architects’ new timber-clad student court is a clever inversion of the original brutalist college, writes Hugh Strange

Churchill College, Cambridge

“Buildings are used, mis-used, re-used, and they get old, decay, are worn out –watching that happen is the most exciting thing”

Tom Emerson of 6a Architects talks to Hugh Strange bout incorporating the passage of time into the practice’s work and the joy of watching buildings take on a life of their own

Anon - View of the North Gate, Royal Pavilion, c.1880s

And you thought Brighton Pavilion was fantastical?

It could have been so much more outlandish, says the curator of a forthcoming exhibition of drawings from Brighton Pavilion’s archive

The Invisible Glass creates new possibilities in building design

16 January 2017

What if the glass used in building design were totally transparent?

Julia Park, head of research at Levitt Bernstein

The Green Belt: We need to be convinced that the end will justify the means

With the housing white paper due out imminently and talk of building in the Green Belt Julia Park sets out what new developments need to win over the Nimby’s.

How to read Glancey book cover

Book Club review: How to Read Towns & Cities

An appealing idea doesn’t stand up to scrutiny, finds Zac Carey

Hamburg Elbphilharmonie

Elbphilharmonie, Hamburg by Herzog & de Meuron

6 January 2017 | By Ike Ijeh

Hamburg wanted the Elbphilharmonie to be an instantly discernible architectural symbol to lift the city’s prestige but got a faceless glass block sitting on top of a brick one. Yet in its theatrically wavy rooftop, Herzog & de Meuron has brilliantly conjured up an emblematic national icon - just don’t ask how much it cost. By Ike Ijeh

World Architecture 100

UN Studio’s Raffles City development, under construction in Hanghzou

China 2.0

After a couple of difficult years, optimism has returned to the Chinese market – and along with it, a more discerning approach to development

November BD

BD Digital Edition - November 2016

7 December 2016

Highlights from November’s www.bdonline.co.uk, in a magazine format

Andrew Stunell

Lib Dem peer to lead review into Brexit’s impact on construction

10 January 2017

Ex-building regs minister Lord Stunell appointed to head up working group

50 Architects 50 Buildings

Book review and competition: 50 Architects 50 Buildings - The buildings that inspire architects

BD’s long-running Architects’ Inspirations series is one of the magazine’s best-loved features. Now the twentieth-century buildings have been brought together for the first time in a new book. Paul McGrath takes a look.

MahaNakhon tower Bangkok

Skyscraper glut continues as 2016 sets new record

16 January 2017

More tall buildings were built globally last year than ever before, with China completing the most

Heathrow

Benoy nabs Heathrow deal

16 January 2017

Retail specialist hired as commercial masterplanner for airport’s expansion

Conran Hove

Conran cleared for Hove housing

16 January 2017

Scheme includes 40% affordable housing

Avanti Nile Street

London council acts as developer on high-rise to fund schools and homes

13 January 2017

Hackney behind Avanti’s resi scheme off City Road where money made will not be ‘siphoned off by developer’

Museum of London

Funding lifeline for stalled Centre for Music plan

13 January 2017

City of London hands over £2.5m to help fund concert hall’s business case

The Michael Uren Biomedical Engineering Research Hub

Allies and Morrison bags White City Campus masterplan work

13 January 2017

Imperial College London appoints practice to plan southern part of research and innovation district

OMA's Factory proposals

OMA's Manchester venue approved

13 January 2017

£110m city-centre arts venue recommended for approval by planners

Richard Gammon

HOK director lands at Aecom

13 January 2017

Richard Gammon to head up US giant’s aviation business

Palmerston Road by Moss Architecture

Tories attack Khan over decison to call in rejected resi towers

12 January 2017

Party’s spokesman for planning at London Assembly says move sets a precedent on high-rise

Herzog & de Meuron Chelsea

Herzog & de Meuron's Chelsea stadium gets green light

12 January 2017

Council planners approve 60,000 seat landmark

Latest data

barbour report logo

Barbour ABI's December market review is out now

15 December 2016

Barbour ABI’s Economic & Construction Market Review for December is now available to download

desk-inteiror-render-21

CPD 23 2016: BIM levels of detail

19 December 2016

Levels of detail define the content of a BIM project at different stages. This CPD, sponsored by Vectorworks, outlines the main points to consider

