Clandon Park

Competition launched to repair Clandon Park mansion

27 January 2017

Grade I listed masterpiece was gutted by fire in 2015

AYA 2017 shortlists: Education Architect of the Year (nursery to 6th form)

We continue our series celebrating BD’s Architect of the Year finalists, looking at the education (nursery to 6th form) shortlist

Martyn Evans

Can council and housing association backed private development vehicles really deliver social housing?

More and more social housing is being delivered using a development rather than a grant funded model. Can these providers hold onto their founding principles or will profit get in the way asks Martyn Evans

Technical

The new facade; the team created a thermally broken extrusion 119mm wide with the glazing fixed in with structural silicone.

Great Arthur House, London, by John Robertson Architects

Chamberlin, Powell & Bon’s grade II-listed Great Arthur House in the City of London urgently needed a new facade but double glazing was too heavy for its structure. Thomas Lane found out how John Robertson Architects came up with a solution that retains its distinctive appearance

Reviews

BIG Courtscraper New York

Communal spaces are essential to a city's resilience. But they are under attack from our consumer and surveillance society

Mark Pimlott’s latest book on the concept of the public interior is fascinating – and practice-altering, finds Nicholas de Klerk

Editor's Choice

Red Road tower block

Should we be celebrating or lamenting Glasgow's 'renaissance'?

Glasgow once built more tower blocks than any city in Britain. In a demolition programme of similar ambition, a third have have been lost in the last decade. It’s time to reappraise the whole enterprise, says Johnny Rodger, co-author of a new book on the subject

Comments (1)

Trump International Golf Club, Dubai

Trumpitecture

Donald Trump’s architecture talks louder than the man himself, with its gaudy interiors and unashamed excess. But what do his developments reveal about the man who promises to transform America?

Advertorial

The Invisible Glass creates new possibilities in building design

The Invisible Glass creates new possibilities in building design

16 January 2017

What if the glass used in building design were totally transparent?

Building Study

Hamburg Elbphilharmonie

Elbphilharmonie, Hamburg by Herzog & de Meuron

6 January 2017 | By Ike Ijeh

Hamburg wanted the Elbphilharmonie to be an instantly discernible architectural symbol to lift the city’s prestige but got a faceless glass block sitting on top of a brick one. Yet in its theatrically wavy rooftop, Herzog & de Meuron has brilliantly conjured up an emblematic national icon - just don’t ask how much it cost. By Ike Ijeh

UN Studio’s Raffles City development, under construction in Hanghzou

China 2.0

After a couple of difficult years, optimism has returned to the Chinese market – and along with it, a more discerning approach to development

Digital edition

November BD

BD Digital Edition - November 2016

7 December 2016

Highlights from November’s www.bdonline.co.uk, in a magazine format

Brexit

Andrew Stunell

Lib Dem peer to lead review into Brexit’s impact on construction

10 January 2017

Ex-building regs minister Lord Stunell appointed to head up working group

Comments (2)
Inspirations

50 Architects 50 Buildings

Book review and competition: 50 Architects 50 Buildings - The buildings that inspire architects

BD’s long-running Architects’ Inspirations series is one of the magazine’s best-loved features. Now the twentieth-century buildings have been brought together for the first time in a new book. Paul McGrath takes a look.

Latest News

The Royal College of Surgeons

Hawkins Brown's Royal College of Surgeons redevelopment gets go-ahead

27 January 2017

Scheme will replace postwar restoration, despite objection from heritage groups

Architect's drawing board.

Architects shrug off Brexit worries

27 January 2017

But RIBA surveys says profit margins are being hit

Comments (2)

Twyfrod Walters

Walters & Cohen chalks up new school work

27 January 2017

Scheme eyes start this summer

Santiago Calatrava

Calatrava set to unveil £1bn Greenwich project

26 January 2017

Spanish architect behind budget-busting World Trade Center station lined up for major London scheme

Comments (13)

Edgbaston scheme

Glenn Howells submits £300m Birmingham scheme

26 January 2017

Developer U+I sets sights on regenerating 4 ha of office buildings

1 Leadenhall

Make's City tower trumps heritage concerns to win planning

26 January 2017

Brookfield’s 1 Leadenhall skyscraper will rise to 37 storeys

Comments (4)

Victoria ticket hall

Crowd-busting Victoria tube ticket hall by Weston Williamson opens

26 January 2017

London tube project designed to tackle overcrowding

Comments (11)

Central Hill estate, Lambeth

Twentieth Century Society sounds ‘buildings in peril’ alarm

25 January 2017

Campaign group names central London library and Brutalist student union on most-at-risk list

Comments (13)

Stanton Williams and Asif Khan's winning proposal for the Museum of London

Funding fillip for Museum of London scheme

25 January 2017

City and London mayor to bankroll three-quarters of its £250m pricetag

Comments (1)

Vicarage Field plans

SEW gets go-ahead for Barking town centre redevelopment

25 January 2017

Vicarage Field plans will deliver new mall and 900 homes

Comments (1)

barbour report logo

Barbour ABI's January market review is out now

19 January 2017

Barbour ABI’s Economic & Construction Market Review for January is now available to download

Gain CPD points

desk-inteiror-render-21

CPD 23 2016: BIM levels of detail

19 December 2016

Levels of detail define the content of a BIM project at different stages. This CPD, sponsored by Vectorworks, outlines the main points to consider

