Westminster City Council has reopened the first of eight refurbished public toilet facilities, designed by Hugh Broughton Architects as part of a wider £12.7 million investment. The upgrades seek to improve accessibility, durability, and design quality, while also incorporating public art reflecting the local context

Westminster City Council has completed the first of eight public toilet refurbishments, reopening upgraded facilities on Victoria Embankment as part of a £12.7 million investment in public conveniences across the borough.

The project, designed by Hugh Broughton Architects and delivered by FM Conway, seeks to enhance accessibility, improve durability, and integrate site-specific public artwork.

The redevelopment forms part of the council’s broader efforts to improve infrastructure supporting Westminster’s outdoor spaces and tourist sites. The Victoria Embankment facility now includes refitted men’s and women’s toilets, a Changing Places facility for people with complex disabilities, and an onsite attendant. The design is intended to create a more accessible and welcoming environment while using materials chosen for robustness and longevity.

The Victoria Embankment site also incorporates new public artwork by artist James Lambert, commissioned to create installations across all eight locations. The artwork at Victoria Embankment references the nearby sphinx statues, as well as the London Underground and Victoria Embankment Gardens. Internally, the facilities feature ‘Westminster Blue’ tiles and lighter finishes on floors and ceilings.

Hugh Broughton, founder of Hugh Broughton Architects, said: “The completed project includes high-quality, durable finishes, accessible facilities and a stunning artwork by James Lambert which extends through the male and female facilities and represents key features of the local context.”

Cllr Ryan Jude, Westminster’s cabinet member for ecology, culture and air quality, said: “We are proud to provide accessible facilities that not only serve the community’s needs but also contribute to the cultural landscape of Westminster.”

Westminster City Council appointed FM Conway as its delivery partner, with the project team also including Healthmatic, the Contemporary Art Society Consultancy, and M&M Moran. The wider programme will see eight facilities upgraded across Westminster, with the next due to open beneath Parliament Street, linked to Westminster Underground Station.

The wider programme of works will continue across Westminster in the coming months, with each site incorporating elements of the new design approach. The Parliament Street site, which is among the city’s busiest public conveniences, is expected to feature artwork reflecting the area’s landmarks, including the Elizabeth Tower and Big Ben.

