Tom Lowe is the senior reporter at Building Design and Building.
Areas of focus include politics and how trends in Westminster affect the industry, how buildings are built and what materials go into making them.
He also leads the titles' Grenfell Inquiry coverage and follows the latest developments in the industry's progress towards net zero.

Contact info

Tel:
020 3011 3133
Email:
tom.lowe@building.co.uk

