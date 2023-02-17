Tom Lowe
Tom Lowe is the senior reporter at Building Design and Building.
Areas of focus include politics and how trends in Westminster affect the industry, how buildings are built and what materials go into making them.
He also leads the titles' Grenfell Inquiry coverage and follows the latest developments in the industry's progress towards net zero.
Contact info
- Tel:
- 020 3011 3133
- Email:
- tom.lowe@building.co.uk
RIBA reveals 92 projects on London awards shortlist
Projects by five Stirling Prize winners on the list for 2023
Building archives: The clearance of London’s worst slum, 1843 - 1846
Letters and news items chart the construction of a new road through the centre of the notorious St Giles slum, the “haunt of the drunkard and the debauchee”
Planning consents have fallen by nearly a fifth since October, report finds
Glenigan said number of schemes starting on site was now a third lower than 12 months ago
Unions demand action from the government on school collapse “emergency”
Report last year revealed some school blocks were found to be at a “critical” state of disrepair
Arb signs landmark mutual recognition agreement with US regulators
Deal makes it much easier for UK and US architects to work in each others’ countries
Developer appointed by TfL to develop three offices above London Tube stations
Schemes at Bank, Paddington and Southwark include those drawn up by AHMM and Grimshaw
RIBA unveils first two shortlists for 2023 regional awards
East and North East award shortlists include 2022 Stirling Prize-winner Niall McLaughlin, Faulkner Browns and Allies & Morrison
Glenn Howells lodges plans for 45-storey hexagonal tower in Leeds
Mixed-use scheme would be latest addition to growing cluster of tall buildings in the city’s west end
Turkey Earthquake: More than 100 contractors facing arrest over collapsed buildings
Arrest warrants issued following years of government “amnesties” issued to builders who dodge safety regulations
Khan mandates second staircases in blocks above 30m ‘with immediate effect’
London mayor says all planning applications must include the fire safety measure before going to the Greater London Authority for stage 2 approval
Orms unveils plans to flatten Soho Art Deco block and replace with office for US real estate giant
Scheme to revive the site’s 19th century Soho Bazaar market
Nearly 500 solar panels to be installed on roof of King’s College Chapel
Cambridge council unanimously approves controversial plans despite recommendations for refusal from both Historic England and its own planning officer
Building archives: Alternative designs for Manchester Town Hall, 1868
Excitement builds as Manchester prepares to announce the winner of the competition to design its new council headquarters
RIBA president says Arb proposal to scrap parts I, II and III ‘does not go far enough’
Simon Allford says he does “not see much change” in reforms aiming to make the profession more accessible
Reshuffle reaction: frustration at housing minister churn but praise for energy shake-up
Rachel Maclean expected to be confirmed as sixth housing minister in a year
Parts I, II and III will be abolished under Arb educational reforms
System will be replaced by two phases of accreditation consisting of training and practice, regulator says
Fosters profit tumbles by 42% despite rise in revenue
Accounts also reveal £22.1m payout to employees following deal with Canadian investment firm
BDP’s Great Ormond Street Hospital entrance building set for green light
Plans for eight-storey facility backed by Camden council despite outcry from locals over daylight and heritage concerns
Trio wins Scotland cultural centre competition
O’DonnelBrown Architects with White Arkitecter and ZM Architecture beats shortlist including Caruso St John to win £15m Crichton Project
Former Greenpeace directors lodge plans for ‘Europe’s most regenerative development’
Mae Architects and Ash Sakula working on 700-home scheme in the South Downs National Park in East Sussex