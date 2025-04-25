Show Fullscreen

Terry Farrell’s proposals for a 29-storey mixed-use tower at the southern end of Battersea Bridge have been resoundingly refused by Wandsworth council’s planning committee.

Councillors unanimously rejected developer Rockwell’s controversial 110-home Glassmill scheme at a committee meeting yesterday evening following a discussion lasting just over an hour in which no councillor voiced support for the plans.

The decision follows an onslaught of local opposition to the application, which has received more than 2,000 objections from members of the public while two separate petitions launched by campaigners to scrap the scheme amassed a total of nearly 6,000 signatures.

First submitted in early 2024, the scheme has been widely criticised for being too tall for the mostly low and mid-rise area next to Battersea Park despite lead architect Farrells shortening the building by five storeys on two occasions from the original 39-storey proposal.

The final version of the building, which would also contain 7,000sq ft of office space and a 2,000sq ft riverside restaurant, is 10 storeys shorter and contains 60 fewer homes than the original submission, although its level of affordable housing had been increased from 25% to 50%.

The amendments failed to persuade Wandsowrth’s planning officers, who recommended the application for refusal ahead of yesterday’s committee meeting due to its “excessive and dominant” height and the harm it would cause to the character of the surrounding area.

Officers also noted the plans would breach both Wandsworth’s 2023 local plan and the London plan.

Councillor Caroline de La Soujeole said voting in favour of the application would “make a total mockery” of the council’s policies, adding the scheme was “quite simply the wrong building for the wrong site”.

Councillor Ravi Govindia described the application as “grossly unacceptable”, suggesting Rockwell had sought to increase the height of the scheme to recoup its investment in the site.

“The applicant, having paid an enormous sum of money for the site, is then recovering that investment by jacking up the building and I think it’s right that the applicant should get the message that it is not for us and the local community to bear the negative side of their bad economic decisions,” he said.

In a letter read out to the meeting, councillors Jamie Colclough and Jessica Lee said: “Beyond simply turning down this proposal, our residents think it’s important to send a lot and clear message to developers that schemes like this that ignore local character and put profit ahead of improvement to the local area and people’s wellbeing just aren’t welcome here in Battersea.”

The plans have also been opposed by a roll call of local and heritage groups including Historic England, which described the proposed tower as a “visually intrusive and incongruous addition to the townscape with wide reaching harmful impacts on the historic environment”.

Other groups which have submitted objections include the Environment Agency, Wandsworth council’s conservation and heritage advisory committee, the Battersea Society, the Chelsea Society, the Wandsworth Society and the Putney Society.

Wandsworth council’s own leader, Simon Hogg, has also made clear his own opposition in a series of social media posts including a post on X last June in which he said “a structure of this magnitude on this site would inflict more harm than good on the local area and its residents”.

The council had been due to make a decision on the scheme last month before the application was pulled from the March committee’s agenda.

A petition against the plans started by local campaigner Rob McGibbon has reportedly been signed by celebrities including Mick Jagger, Eric Clapton, Felicity Kendal and Anthea Turner.

Rockwell managing director Nicholas Mee said: “Wandsworth Council has made the wrong call, one that shuts the door on urgently needed homes. It’s blocked 110 new properties, half at social rent, far exceeding the borough’s own affordable housing targets. Meanwhile, 11,000 people in Wandsworth are still waiting for a secure place to live. Across London, 80,000 children don’t have a permanent home.

“This scheme still has the potential to change things for the better. More than 1,800 residents and 100 local businesses backed it. They know what this means: fewer families in temporary accommodation. A stronger local economy. A fairer borough.

“The Spring Statement made it clear: housebuilding is a national priority and a route to growth. Wandsworth hasn’t just turned its back on the Labour Government - it’s turned its back on the people who need help the most.”

The developer now has six months to appeal the decision.

The project team for 1 Battersea Bridge Road includes DP9 on planning, Montagu Evans on townscape and heritage, Exterior Architecture as landscape architect, Velocity on transport, GIA on daylight, Ashton Fire as fire consultant and EOC as structural and civil engineer.