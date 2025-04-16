Wates and Havering council scheme the latest in £1.2bn plan to build 3,500 homes in borough

Full screen in popup Previous

Next CGI of the scheme as submitted to Havering council 1/3 show caption

Collado Collins has submitted a planning application for a 481-home regeneration of the Farnham and Hilldene estate in east London.

The scheme in Harold Hill is the latest to be brought forward under the 12 Estates Project, a £1.2 billion joint venture between Havering council and Wates Residential which is set to build 3,500 homes across the borough.

The 1950s estate’s 117 existing homes would be demolished under plans drawn up by architect Collado Collins with 57% of the replacement homes to be affordable by habitable room.

An estate ballot carried out during pre-application stage showed strong community support, with 96.3% of the 49.8% turnout voting in favour of the plans.

The scheme would be the third phase of a wider regeneration masterplan for Harold Hill town centre.

The first phase, which is currently under construction, will see a new family welcome centre built on the site of a former hostel. The second phase is a 138-home affordable home scheme at Chippenham Road which was approved in February.