Reciprocal arrangements will streamline process to practice architecture in the two countries

Working in Canada will become easier for UK architects from next month following a deal signed between regulators in the two countries.

Arb is signing a mutual recognition agreement today with Canada’s Regulatory Organizations of Architecture in Canada, also known as the Regroupement des Ordres d’Architectes du Canada (ROAC), to set up a more streamlined process to practice architecture in the two countries.

The UK regulator said the deal would create “exciting new opportunities across the Atlantic”.

It is the latest in a string of similar agreements which Arb has signed with foreign countries aiming to facilitate overseas collaboration using new powers made possible by the UK’s exit from the EU.

Since 2023, the UK regulator has established reciprocal arrangements with the USA, Australia, New Zealand, Switzerland, and Hong Kong.

Arb chair Alan Kershaw said he was “so very excited” to see a new route for registered architects open up following the latest deal with Canada.

“The agreement opens significant new opportunities for architects in the UK and Canada to collaborate, building on the strong professional partnerships that already exist between the two countries. It will at the same time maintain the high standards the public have a right to expect,” he said.

ROAC chair Ian R McDonald added: “This agreement further strengthens the longstanding and historic relationship between the UK and Canada, as Commonwealth partners.

“Architecture is a global profession – streamlining cross-border registration is key to expanding opportunities for qualified architects, while still upholding professional standards. We are delighted to have been part of the negotiations and final signing, and look forward to the new prospects this agreement creates for architects on both sides of the Atlantic.”

UK minister for trade policy and economic security Douglas Alexander said the “landmark agreement” would help pave the way for a “new generation of British architects”.

The new route will be open to Arb-registered applicants from 14 May. Interested applicants can visit the Arb’s website to find out more.