Arb has committed to implementing the recommendations of an independent commission which found too much responsibility and risk lies with architectural trainees on their route to registration.

A report by the commission on professional practice experience (PPE) said too much responsibility given to trainees undermines the quality of their work experience.

The study was funded by Arb after the regulator proposed removing the minimum two-year duration of PPE but decided after a consultation that this might not address the problems which arise for those looking to gain the required experience.

The report was written by a group of four commissioners, Ryder Architecture partner Peter Barker, associate professor at the Bartlett Felicity Atekpe, former Liberal Democrat adviser Polly Mackenzie and chaired by former Sheffield Hallam University vice-chair Chris Husbands.

Arb has confirmed it will implement the report’s three headline recommendations to significantly improve workplace culture, ensure learning providers co-ordinate trainees’ acquisition of competency outcomes and to remove constraints to flexibility and innovation across the profession.

However, the regulator said it is yet to make detailed decisions on how to approach individual actions, and said it will announce next steps this summer.

Some actions recommended in the report include requiring all architects to undertake CPD on mentoring and deepening links between employers and education providers.

It also called for Arb to describe individuals who are in initial education and training as “trainee architects”, and to set minimum standards for a new streamlined and standardised Record of Competency.

Arb chair Alan Kershaw said: “The Commission’s evidence is extensive in demonstrating that too much responsibility and risk lies with trainees on their route to registration, that this is not fair nor efficient, and that it must change.

“Its report provides a compelling vision for how to improve the experience of those trainees and the opportunities to create that change. Such a transformation will be fundamental to how future architects achieve the competencies they need to deliver high quality architecture.

“We are grateful to the commissioners for the clear path they have set out for us now to consider and progress.”

Husbands added: “This report is the result of extensive engagement with a variety of stakeholders, and it reflects a shared recognition that we must do more to support trainees on their journey to becoming architects.

“The current system places too much burden on individuals, and change is both necessary and possible. Our recommendations offer a practical roadmap for reform - one that requires commitment and collaboration from all parts of the sector. We’re encouraged by ARB’s positive response and look forward to seeing this work progress.”