RIBA warns that the rule change may limit opportunities for students facing financial or personal barriers and reduce flexibility in architectural education

The Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) has criticised the Architects Registration Board (ARB) for its decision to retain a requirement that accredited master’s level qualifications must be awarded by institutions with degree-awarding powers or have a formal agreement with a body that holds them. The rule, which RIBA describes as a barrier to alternative routes into the profession, could affect learning providers offering non-traditional qualifications.

The wording change to ARB’s Accreditation Rule 4.2 – from “qualification awarding powers” to “degree awarding powers” – means that providers without degree-awarding status or an official partnership will no longer be eligible for accreditation. In response, RIBA, which delivers architectural education through its RIBA Part 3 and RIBA Studio programme, has expressed concern that the decision could restrict alternative learning routes aimed at students facing financial or personal barriers.

Jack Pringle, chair of RIBA’s board of trustees, stated: “ARB’s decision is a direct assault on the powers granted to us in our charter.” While confirming that RIBA’s current arrangement with Oxford Brookes University enables it to meet the accreditation requirements, Pringle warned that the rule “fetters our ability to seek further different routes to qualification” and could prevent future alternative providers from offering new qualifications.

RIBA has previously raised concerns about the rule’s impact on flexible pathways into architecture, arguing that it could reduce opportunities for those unable to access traditional degree-based education. The institute stated that it would continue to advocate for a more inclusive system of architectural education.