Carl Brown
Carl Brown is head of content at Building, Housing Today and Building Design.
He helps to shape the news, insight and analysis across all three titles.
He has many years of experience writing about the housing development market.
Contact info
- Tel:
- 07947 251 424
- Email:
- carl.brown@assemblemediagroup.co.uk
- Features
What the second staircase mandate might mean for high-rise architecture
Michael Gove announced plans just before Christmas for mandatory second staircases in towers over 30m. But what impact is this likely to have?
- News
Rachel Maclean confirmed as new housing minister
Former Sunak Treasury aide and Andy Street ally appointed following departure of housing minister Lucy Frazer
- News
- News
Construction activity falls at fastest rate since 2020 as housebuilding drops off
House building orders declined sharply in January, purchasing managers index shows
- News
Gove admits building regs were ‘faulty and ambiguous’ before Grenfell
But housing secretary says construction-industry players have greater culpability in 2017 tragedy
- News
HS2 may not go into central London, reports say
DfT has not denied reports that the Old Oak Common to Euston branch could be scrapped or delayed to save money
- News
KPF submits plans for 23-storey Canary Wharf life sciences building
Scheme being mastermind by CWG and Dutch investor
- News
Investment zone plans scrapped in favour of research clusters
Councils which made expressed interest in previous initiative told their bids will be shelved
- News
Grenfell Inquiry: Damning criticism of ‘buck-passing’ firms in closing remarks
Final day of inquiry sessions after four years of hearings
- News
Grenfell lawyer says ‘rogues gallery’ of firms was responsible for fire
Barrister tells inquiry that architect Studio E has “ultimate responsibility” for cladding used in disastrous refurbishment
- News
Sunak set to ditch Truss’ planning reforms
Reports suggest new PM is planning to drop reforms announced in the mini-Budget last month.
- News
Top 50 architects: Largest practices grow workforce 5.7% year-on-year
Largest firms ranked in annual survey
- News
Hirigoyen to step down as UKGBC boss
Long time chief executive of charitable industry network will step down next summer
- News
Seven things you should know about new housing secretary
Simon Clarke has become the fourth housing secretary in less than a year. But what do we know about him? Carl Brown finds out
- News
Jacob Rees Mogg appointed as business secretary
New PM Liz Truss also appoints Simon Clarke as communities secretary
- News
Darling Associates gets go-ahead for 550-home Birmingham scheme
Build-to-rent development in Digbeth will feature 0.4ha private gardens for residents
- News
Ministers to hike accessibility standard for new homes
Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities will change building regulations to strengthen rules
- News
Housing minister approves controversial Henley Halebrown tower
Approval for “outstanding” 20-storey scheme upheld despite contravening local plan height requirements
- News
New course launched to provide easier route to health and safety certification
Large numbers of architects currently without nationally recognised certification
- News
Gove signals end of 300,000-homes-a-year commitment
Housing secretary says aiming for one target risks “making an enemy of the common good”