Dave Rogers
David Rogers is deputy editor of BD's sister title Building magazine
Contact info
- News
Squire & Partners reveals plans for £200m City block facelift
Plans include outdoor workspace on every floor
- Features
This could run and run: HS2 angst and its budget of billions
‘Nothing to see here,’ was the gist of the chancellor’s comments last week as he denied Euston would be axed to save cash. But is it really that simple for a job like HS2?
- News
Full steam ahead for GHA's £275m HS2 rail maintenance depot
Washwood Heath job will also double up as railway’s network control centre
- News
Developer and opponents sweat on Make ITV studios decision as planning inquiry wraps up
Developers say benefits of proposals outweigh heritage harms
- News
Public consultation to start on Fosters’ £850m Glasgow revamp
Proposals include building a concrete raft over the railway line
- News
Battlelines drawn as Historic England rips into Herzog & de Meuron’s updated Liverpool Street plans
Major heritage fight on cards after government watchdog remains unmoved by revised proposals
- News
Next phase of Aylesbury Estate revamp approved
Southwark Council has approved a 600-home, mixed-use development that will form the next stage of the regeneration of the Aylesbury Estate in South-east London.
- News
Green light for Sheppard Robson's plans to double size of 1970s Glasgow office
Work will see 150,000 sq ft of space created
- News
Grafton Architects beats other Stirling winners for latest Kingston University scheme
Work on London establishment’s next building set to start in 2026
- News
Arup turnover rises but profit drops by a third
Consultant says UK remains biggest source of business
- News
Plans to build over 450 Southwark homes get green light
Plans to build more than 450 homes across three blocks in south London have been given the green light by planners in Southwark.
- News
Gove to mandate second staircases in new buildings taller than 30m
Department estimates fire safety measure will cost business £1.6bn over a decade
- News
Gove backs new architecture school to tackle ‘insipid’ housing
Thinktank says its proposal would reduce objections to development by ensuring ‘a generally higher quality of architecture and placemaking’
- News
AHMM’s losses topped £1m last year
Architect says impact of covid and planning delays keep business in red
- News
Harris Partnership appointed to turn £20m City car park into logistics hub
British Land targeting more work in last-mile delivery push
- News
Herzog & de Meuron’s £1.5bn Liverpool Street station makeover to be submitted by next March
New pictures of scheme unveiled by Shard developer Sellar
- News
Architects’ workload worries deepen but silver lining remains job security
Firms set to hang on to sought-after staff
- News
New tower at 55 Bishopsgate planned to be among tallest in City
Funder Schroders and development manager Stanhope behind 63-storey block
- News
Aecom promotes UK boss to global role
Firm announces restructure at building and places business