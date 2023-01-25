Ben Flatman
Ben Flatman is the architectural editor at Building Design
Hanover: Exemplary collaboration and placemaking
A new over-station development on Hanover Square shows how major infrastructure projects can catalyse the delivery of excellent placemaking, writes Ben Flatman
Succession and global ambitions: Three generations of partners look to the future at Allies and Morrison
Firm founded in 1984 has built a reputation for understated and sensitive design. It has also been slowly building an international business, writes Ben Flatman
We need a ‘School of Place’ for clients, not just architects
Good placemaking also requires well educated clients, writes Ben Flatman
BD’s most read opinion of 2022
We brought together some of the most stimulating and thought provoking comment pieces in 2022 - take a look at what our columnists had to say
BD’s most read building studies of 2022
We reviewed some of the most significant new buildings in the UK and overseas in 2022 - take a look at what we had to say
BD’s most read interviews of 2022
Some of architecture’s biggest figures spoke to BD this year - take a look at what they had to say
Allies and Morrison announces new partners as Graham Morrison takes step back
The leading UK practice has been undetaking succession planning for many years and the latest appointments reflect its long term strategy for managed change
LSA launches radical new strategy for architectural education
The London School of Architecture’s new strategy seeks to reframe architectural education for a changed world by embracing school age learners and practicing professionals, writes Ben Flatman
How Grimshaw is planning to ride out recession and grow its way to diversity
Mark Middleton, global managing partner, talks about the practice’s vision, different ways of working and his new three-year business strategy
This year’s RIBA House of the Year looks like a house. That might not be a bad thing.
This year’s RIBA House of the Year shortlist was a celebration of traditional typologies, but also economic exclusivity, writes Ben Flatman
In pictures: FCBStudios unveils net zero timber nursery for Staffordshire University
A new child-centred learning environment promotes exploration and a connection with nature
Moxon has taken building your own office to the next level
Many architects aspire to build their own office, but Moxon Architects has turned this aspiration into an award-winning art form, writes Ben Flatman
In pictures: Clementine Blakemore Architects completes inclusive holiday accommodation
Holiday accommodation designed specifically for families with a disabled member makes creative use of old agricultural buildings in Dorset
World Cup Qatar 2022: Education City Stadium by Fenwick Iribarren with BDP Pattern
The final stadium in our World Cup series is a striking design by Fenwick Iribarren, adapted and implemented by BDP Pattern
World Cup Qatar 2022: Stadium 974 by Fenwick Iribarren Architects
The penultimate project in our World Cup stadiums series is a remarkable temporary structure, inspired by the aesthetics of international freight and logistics
World Cup Qatar 2022: Khalifa International Stadium by Dar Al-Handasah with Fenwick Iribarren Architects
The sixth in our World Cup stadiums series originally opened in 1976 but has undergone a major upgrade for this year’s football competition
World Cup Qatar 2022: Al Thumama Stadium by Ibrahim M. Jaidah with Heerim
The fifth in our world cup stadium series is inspired by the “gahfiya”, a simple white cap worn by men throughout the Middle East
World Cup Qatar 2022: Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium by BDP Pattern
The fourth in our world cup stadium series is by one of the UK’s leading stadium specialists and takes its inspiration from Arabic “naqsh” screens
World Cup Qatar 2022: Al Bayt Stadium by Dar Al-Handasah
The third in our world cup stadiums series takes its inspiration from a traditional nomadic tent
Fosters bags new airport commission
The Polish project will be situated between Łódź and Warsaw, with a capacity of 40 million passengers per year