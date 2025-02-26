The Architects Registration Board (ARB) has stated that its consultation on the revised code of conduct and practice has shown broad support for the proposed updates. The three-month consultation, which received 441 responses, sought views on six core standards covering honesty and integrity, public interest, competence, professional practice, communication and collaboration, and respect.

The code of conduct was last substantially revised in 2011. Since then, the Grenfell Tower disaster and the resulting building safety crisis, the climate emergency, and evolving societal attitudes towards equality, diversity, and inclusion have significantly reshaped the context in which architects operate. ARB argues that these developments have created new expectations for the profession, necessitating the current changes to the code.

The revised code was drafted based on research into public expectations of architects’ conduct, alongside input from architects and other built environment professionals. Each of the six core standards in the revised code will be supported by guidance and example behaviours.

The latest consultation revealed a divide in opinion on some aspects of the code’s requirements. While 21% of respondents felt the proposals were too weak or lenient, 15% believed they were too demanding, highlighting differing views on the level of regulation needed within the profession.

Concerns were also raised about the practical application of the code. Some architects working in small practices or as sole practitioners suggested that aspects of the new requirements – such as those linked to business conduct and sustainability – could be more burdensome for smaller firms. Others questioned the enforceability of certain principles, particularly where architects have limited control over decision-making in the construction process.

The consultation, which ran from September to December 2024, was primarily answered by registered architects, who made up 79.6% of respondents.

ARB chair Alan Kershaw said the consultation results indicate broad support for the revised code, reflecting what he described as a “shared commitment amongst architects to maintaining high standards of professionalism, for the benefit of the public.”

He highlighted strong backing for updated guidance on building safety, which he said underscores the importance of lessons learned from Grenfell and the profession’s focus on working safely.

ARB has confirmed that it will proceed with the new code but will make further refinements before publishing the final version.

It will also continue consulting on supporting guidance documents, with the first phase covering complaints and disputes, professional indemnity insurance, and terms of engagement. Further guidance will be released for consultation throughout 2025.

The full consultation report and details on the next steps are available on ARB’s website.