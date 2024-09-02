Agreement paves the way for easier movement and collaboration between architects in the UK and Hong Kong

The Architects Registration Board (ARB) and the Hong Kong Institute of Architects (HKIA) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) aimed at the mutual recognition of architectural qualifications between the UK and Hong Kong. The agreement is intended to facilitate greater mobility for eligible graduates and architects, enhancing opportunities for collaboration and business in the architectural sector.

The MoU acknowledges the high educational standards upheld in both jurisdictions and underscores the significance of public protection. By recognising each other’s qualifications, the agreement is set to ease the process for professionals seeking to move and work between the UK and Hong Kong. Additionally, it is anticipated to create new opportunities for architectural practices in both regions.

Hugh Simpson, chief executive and registrar of ARB, remarked on the significance of the agreement, stating: “I am excited to see the new educational opportunities that this memorandum of understanding will open up for students and those on the journey to joining our respective Registers.

“It will allow tomorrow’s architects to more easily develop their knowledge and skills across continents, while also allowing today’s architects to more easily move between and work in the UK and Hong Kong. In addition, it will help to uphold standards and it offers new assurances for public safety.”

Benny Chan, president of the Hong Kong Institute of Architects, commented: “Today marks a significant milestone as we sign the MoU on mutual recognition of architectural academic qualifications between HKIA and ARB UK. This agreement is a testament to our long term shared commitment to fostering professional excellence, paving the way for greater collaboration and mobility between Hong Kong and the UK, and shaping a brighter future for architects in both jurisdictions.”

Douglas Alexander, UK minister for trade policy, said: “This landmark agreement between the UK and Hong Kong strengthens the ties between our architectural communities and opens new doors for aspiring architects to gain international experience and recognition.”

Alexander further emphasised the economic implications of such agreements, stating: “This Government’s driving mission is to deliver economic growth, and we know that firms that export grow up to twice as fast as those that don’t. That’s why helping regulators like the ARB agree deals like this, which make it easier for British businesses to export their first-rate services, will be a top priority for us.”

The agreement will come into effect on Monday, 2 September, enabling eligible individuals to benefit from the new provisions.

