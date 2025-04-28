Megaproject’s chief operating officer shares update on first phase of 170km scheme and BIG’s neighbouring port city

The chief operating officer of The Line in Saudi Arabia has shared new pictures on social media showing how construction on the megaproject is progressing.

Images posted on LinkedIn by Giles Pendleton show concrete foundations stretching along part of the 2.5km-long site of the linear scheme, which will consist of two parallel 500m-high skyscrapers.

The Line is the most high-profile project in NEOM, a planned city on Saudi Arabia’s north west coast spanning more than 26,000sq km which also includes Oxagon, an octagonal port district being masterplanned by BIG.

Pendleton said in the caption to his post: “A good snapshot of progress and a range of NEOM infrastructure projects from the water pipeline to new camps completing to massive amount of work in Oxagon harbour. All are going well and shows things from a very different viewpoint from the air.”

The images include an aerial view of The Line’s trench and what appear to be large sections of pipes lying in concrete works ready for installation, along with wider shots showing the scale of the site.

Once complete, the Line, which was designed by US studio Morphosis before its departure from the project last year, will stretch for 170km through the desert and house nine million people.

Pendleton also shared pictures of a sprawling onshore wind farm and the project’s site office, a large grid of buildings surrounding a central area.

Works on Oxagon are shown to be progressing, with enabling works underway around a series of newly built ports.

Neom is envisaged to contain five main regions, also including Trojena, which will include a ski resort and a 330m tower designed by Zaha Hadid Architects, and a luxury marina complex called Sindalah.