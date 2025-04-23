Plans by Assael Architecture for a 300-home development in Melton Mowbray have been given the green light.

The scheme for Birmingham developer Worthearly Ltd will be located on a brownfield site in the heart of the Leicestershire market town and feature mostly two and three-storey homes with some apartment buildings.

Arranged across three distinct character areas, the development will include taller homes on wide tree-lined avenues and lower-scale mews streets, along with a pedestrianised street for play and community gathering.

The scheme also features a new square facing onto Melton County Park, providing a new entrance to the park and a riverside edge to the south.

Assael’s design features a red brick palette and detailings including arched doorways which have taken inspiration from the town’s historic buildings.

Original proposals included an affordable component, and the developer had been in discussions with Heylo Housing.

However a viability assessment found ”significant land contamination on the site as a result of the previous industrial use of the site”.

The remediation necessary meant ”contributions towards areas such as highways, education, affordable housing and the NHS would render the scheme to be unviable,” according to planning documents.

However, the developer did agree to make a contribution of more than £4m towards schools in the area.

While planning officers said it was “regrettable” that a development of its size could not make significant contributions to affordable housing and infrastructure, there remained ”a number of issues weighing in favour of granting consent”, including the dereliction of the site.