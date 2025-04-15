Building to contain advanced acoustics testing chambers for industrial and commercial research

Sheppard Robson has been given the go ahead for an advanced acoustics research facility for the University of Salford.

The 1,300sq m building is being billed by the university as an investment into acoustics research on an “international scale”.

The scheme, which is expected to take around 18 months to build, will contain a series of acoustic testing chambers for researchers and specialist technical staff to measure sounds for a range of commercial and industrial uses.

It is part of Salford University’s six-decade long work with some of the world’s biggest manufacturing brands to ensure products emit acceptable levels of noise.

Most recently Salford’s experts have worked on projects to manage drone noise, develop e-scooter alarm noises and make forklift trucks safer in a work environment.

The new centre is aiming to increase the research, innovation and development that the university’s acoustics team is able to offer.

Contractor Morgan Sindall is set to start work on scheme this summer.

Director of the National Institute of Airborne Acoustic Metrology at the University of Salford, Claire Lomax said: “The whole acoustics team at Salford are thrilled planning consent has been granted for this globally unique building. Every person on earth is affected by what they can or cannot hear, which is why acoustics as a science is so significant.

“To have this facility in Salford shows the University’s commitment to innovation to enrich lives – in this case through pioneering research, impacting policy and industry standards, and shaping products sold worldwide.”

The project team also includes client project manager Gleeds, acoustics consultant Arup, MEP engineer Buro Happold, structural engineer Renaissance, landscape architect Planit and sustainability consultant BDP.

It will sit within the wider £2.5bn, 240 acre Crescent Salford masterplan which is being delivered by the Crescent Partnership, the university, Salford city council and ECF in a joint partnership with Homes England, L&G and Muse.