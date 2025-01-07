Plans by Sheppard Robson for a 44-storey residential tower have been submitted to Manchester City Council.

Local developer Glenbrook is behind the 2-4 Whitworth Street scheme, which would provide 364 homes and 7,800 sq ft of commercial space.

If built, it would contribute to a burgeoning high-rise district in south Manchester that already includes 12 completed towers and 15 which have been approved.

The building would rise from a podium faced with a ring of three-storey terracotta-coloured arches, framing the building’s street-level retail space, and surrounded by around 700 sq m of public realm.

It would require the demolition of two three- and four-storey brick buildings on the site which have been vacant for several years and were described by Glenbrook as not having any heritage status.

The project team also includes Deloitte on planning, Quartz Project Services on costs, AKTII as structural engineer, Futurserv as M&E engineer, OFR Fire Consultants on fire and landscape architect Layer Studio.

The plans replace a now-lapsed consent on the site for a seven-storey Travelodge designed by Glenn Howells.

This scheme, which was approved in December 2020 but never implemented, was designed for Aberdeen Asset Management.