Thomas Lane
Thomas is responsible for Building Design's projects section. This covers both architectural and technical studies. This also includes regulations, sustainability, innovation and best practice.
Contact info
- Tel:
- 020 3011 3132
- Email:
- thomas.lane@assemblemediagroup.co.uk
- Features
Can demolition ever be better than retention?
A 1920s facade’s poor condition left the project team wondering whether it would have been less carbon intensive to knock it down and start again
- Opinion
WA100 2023: For architects in 2023, size matters
Our annual survey of the top 100 global practices shows it’s the largest architects who have the best hope of staying ahead of a shifting market
- News
Gensler breaks record for number of architects employed
US practice now has over 3,000 on its books according to the WA100 - Building Design’s international survey of the world’s largest firms
- Features
Bankside Yards: Setting new standards for net zero in London
Native Land’s scheme will be the UK’s first major mixed-use net zero development thanks to an ambient heat network. Thomas Lane reports
- Opinion
We can no longer afford to ignore the ‘green crap’
David Cameron famously said the UK had other priorities and Rishi Sunak was initially reluctant to travel to COP27. Our leaders really have no choice but to take action on climate change, says Thomas Lane
- Intelligence from architects
Product specification report: Interview with Richard Gatti, Gatti Routh Rhodes
What challenges are facing architects today when it comes to product specification? And what can manufacturers do to help? Building Design spoke to over 300 architects to find out, including Richard Gatti from Gatti Routh Rhodes
- Intelligence from architects
Product specification report: Interview with Paul Owen, BDP
What challenges are facing architects today when it comes to product specification? And what can manufacturers do to help? Building Design spoke to over 300 architects to find out, including Paul Owen from BDP
- Intelligence from architects
Product specification report: Interview with Colin Rice, Cullinan Studio
What challenges are facing architects today when it comes to product specification? And what can manufacturers do to help? Building Design spoke to over 300 architects to find out, including Colin Rice from Cullinan Studio
- Intelligence from architects
Product specification report: Interview with Tom Waddicor, Maccreanor Lavington
What challenges are facing architects today when it comes to product specification? And what can manufacturers do to help? Building Design spoke to over 300 architects to find out, including Tom Waddicor from Maccreanor Lavington
- Building Study
Mayfield Park by Studio Egret West
Manchester has unveiled its first new public park for 100 years. Thomas Lane takes a stroll though the city’s new green lung
- Intelligence from architects
Product specification report: Interview with Chris Jarvis, Sheppard Robson
What challenges are facing architects today when it comes to product specification? And what can manufacturers do to help? Building Design spoke to over 300 architects to find out, including Chris Jarvis from Sheppard Robson
- Intelligence from architects
Product specification report: Sources of information
To find out about changing approaches to product specification, Building Design surveyed 300 architects. Here we reveal what they said about their information sources and what they seek from manufacturers
- Features
Battersea power station: the remarkable journey from ruin to rejuvenation
Many had given up hope of ever seeing it brought back into use, but after decades of failed starts, Battersea power station is now, finally, complete
- Intelligence from architects
Product specification report: Main challenges
What challenges are facing architects today when it comes to product specification? How are they tackling them? And what can manufacturers do to help? Building Design asked 300 architects
- Building Study
Building study: Shakespeare North Playhouse
Outside it looks like a modern fortress but inside, Shakespeare North Playhouse is all Tudor come Jacobean drama – with just a touch of Ken Dodd, writes Thomas Lane
- Building Study
Building study: Greenwich Design District
Mole’s Victorian warehouse-inspired timber buildings really stand out among the low-cost rental studio spaces designed for creative industries
- Features
Speedier construction through frame standardisation
The Seismic consortium has engineered a standardised frame solution for schools that claims to be 75% faster than traditional construction
- Technical
Does the key to cutting carbon lie beneath your feet?
A new system aims to reduce the embodied carbon of a floor slab by up to 75%. But are other solutions already to hand?
- Review
Review | Straight Line Crazy: Forces that shaped our cities are still in evidence today
David Hare’s Straight Line Crazy is a powerful production that examines how an unelected planner can affect millions of lives, writes Thomas Lane
- News
Use more concrete to make timber buildings safer, says insurance report
Report recommends concrete cores and alternating concrete and timber floors to reduce flood and fire risk