WA-100

BDP usurps Fosters as UK’s biggest architect

By 2025-01-17T06:00:00

Fosters Lana Dubai

Foster & Partners’ five year reign at top of UK rankings over, according to BD survey of world’s largest practices

Foster & Partners has been pushed into second place by BDP after a five year reign as the UK’s largest architectural firm according to the WA100, BD’s international survey of the globe’s 100 largest firms.

Fosters dropped to 23rd place in the 2025 rankings from 20th last year while BDP climbed from 23rd place last year to 21st this year thanks to an increase of 90 architects to 554.

