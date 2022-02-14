Jordan Marshall
Jordan Marshall is special projects editor and programmes manager at Building Design, Building and Housing Today.
She not only contributes written content but also helps plan, produce and present content-based events and manages our seven new Programmes
Avanti completes Dover Castle cafes upgrade
New facilities located within grade I-listed building
Commuter town overruled by inspector who says it needs JTP towers
’Not a question of whether the site is suitable for tall buildings but of how tall the buildings should be’
Warnings mount over Omicron shutting sites
Numbers of self-isloating workers expected to close some jobs but latest data says news is better on supply chain issues
Faulkner Browns in the frame as £500m expansion of James Bond studios approved
Pinewood plans get green light
Tate Liverpool announces design contest for £25m overhaul
Architects have until next month to register interest in ‘major reimagining’
Tributes paid as engineer Max Fordham dies aged 88
Former RIBA president Sunand Prasad calls him ‘giant’ of the profession
PLP’s Holborn Viaduct offices given green light
Scheme will include lift from Farringdon Street
LSE launches £120m design contest for final set-piece building
Project will also be university’s first net-zero development
Heatherwick's plans for £500m makeover of 1970s shopping mall in Nottingham revealed
Work will involve leaving parts of half demolished Broadmarsh centre in tact
Covid blows out cost of BDP’s Parliament job by up to 50%
Architect's Northern Estate work extended by two years
Dozens win places on consultants’ £1.7bn Crown Commercial Services framework
Architect Corstorphine & Wright joined by major multi-disciplinaries on public sector shortlists
Architects maintained profits despite pandemic, RIBA’s annual survey finds
But revenues plunged 15% in year to May 2021
DLA’s £270m plan approved for towers on former Leeds pool
Architect is third to take on site of Poulson’s 1967 swimming pool
Southwark council picks dRMM-led team for Folgate Estate redevelopment
Team also includes Okra
Win-win for CZWG and Populous as Southend approves stadium swap
Populous behind new 21,000-seat venue while CZWG designs flats at old and new stadium sites
Tulip ruling pushed to next month as Gove is handed decision
Reshuffle blamed for three-week delay
Architects on notice for £50m housing framework
Four-year deal spearheaded by Scottish housing association Link
Mixed-use Blackfriars project gets green light
Almhouses’ scheme to replace homes built in 1970s
RIBA publishes Design for Manufacture and Assembly guidance
Plan has been endorsed by government MMC champion Mark Farmer
Council approves controversial Brick Lane development
Decision on Truman Brewery mixed-use scheme was delayed in April