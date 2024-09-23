Guidance released for assessing carbon impact of design and advisory work

Big consultancies back new methods to assess emissions, while Univeristy of Exeter calls for mandates to boost investment in clean technology such as heat pumps

A consistent approach for estimating greenhouse gases in built environment professionals’ designs has been published today as part of New York Climate Week.

The report, backed by big names such Aecom, Arup and WSP, says that designs and advice represent the largest greenhouse gas impact of the environmental and engineering sector. The UN Environment Programme reported that the buildings and construction sector account for 37% of emissions globally.