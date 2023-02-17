Hollie Tye
Hollie Tye is the Specification Editor at Building Design.
Contact info
- Features
Focus on lighting: The Hometown Moon
The illuminated semicircular window above a pool of water simulates “a moon that never sets” on the roof of a ceremonial hall
- News
In pictures: Cafe Roj by Jan Kattein Architects
The bright timber-framed café, commissioned by Haringey Council, aims to encourage people to use the park year-round
- News
In pictures: PDP London unveils Eighty Strand
The historic art deco ‘Shell-Mex House’ has been transformed into a flexible workspace
- News
In pictures: Radley College Chapel extension by Purcell
The refurbishment and extension provides additional seating for the growing school and futureproofs the building as a central place of worship
- News
In pictures: Moxon Architects opens Thames Path footbridge
The low-carbon footbridge at London’s Dukes Meadows is positioned beneath the existing Grade II listed Barnes Bridge
- News
Offsite solutions secures £1.7m project for UWE Bristol
Manufacturer set to produce 757 bathroom pods for the university’s Frenchay Campus in Bristol
- News
In pictures: GPAD unveils Angel office scheme
The eight-storey building incorporates floor-to-ceiling windows and large open spaces to create much-needed workspace in north London
- Features
Vibration isolation at Berkeley Hotel, Knightsbridge
Hired to provide extensive vibration control for a luxury hotel, Mason UK had a number of challenges to overcome when meeting an onerous specification
- Features
Soundproof and serious about happiness: In a pod with Framery
Open plan offices are the modern workplace norm but with many hybrid workers saying they’re more productive at home, Framery is offering a solution
- News
In pictures: Morris + Company completes Featherstone
The design team adopted modern methods of construction and biophilic design elements to create an office space for the future
- Features
Protecting the Basilica of San Marco, Venice
Pilkington Optiwhite glass offers a damage defence barrier while preserving unobstructed views of one of Italy’s most monumental piazzas
- Features
Building with sustainable timber should become “new normal”
Norwegian wood producer spoke out on the imperative step needed to address the global challenge of deforestation
- Features
UK turf grower urges industry to end use of plastic netting turf
The majority of UK turf growers use some kind of plastic turf netting in some or all of their products, leading to soil pollution and possible water contamination
- News
In pictures: Ralph Appelbaum Associates unveils Lift 109 experience at Battersea Power Station
The experience allows visitors to immerse themselves in the history of the power station before ascending 109m for 360-degree views of the city’s skyline
- News
In pictures: Medical Research Council London Institute of Medical Sciences by Hawkins Brown
Building provides a new home for the Medical Research Council within Hammersmith Hospital
- News
In pictures: HAPA Architects unveils Black Tile House
The Grade 2 listed flint extension and restoration was a labour of love in the historic village of Firle
- Features
Edge redesigns workspace for 11-12 Wigmore Place, London
The heritage building now offers a contemporary workspace in a conservation area in the heart of west London
- News
In pictures: Adam Architecture’s Levine Building at Trinity College, Oxford
Supporting Trinity College’s ambition for increased accessibility and wider ambitions for green credentials, the design team specified natural materials and air source heat pumps
- Features
Studio Marco Piva redesign interior of Milan’s tallest high-rise apartment
Open living and natural light guide the interior design of this private apartment in the heart of the city
- News
In pictures: Lea Bridge Library Pavilion by Studio Weave
Accessibility and a rigorous approach to sustainability set the tone for this grade II listed library extension