Elizabeth Hopkirk

Bartlett whistleblower seeks compensation for victims of bullying and ‘sexist marking’
In an exclusive interview with Building Design, Eleni Kyriacou says the Bartlett systematically discriminated against women in its grading and destroyed many potential careers as a result
Theaster Gates: Value engineering made Serpentine Pavilion more interesting
Artist thanks David Adjaye for guiding him through regulatory side of architecture
Mica and Carmody Groarke shortlisted for Berwick cultural project
Architects on five-strong shortlist
BIG reveals plan to redevelop site beside old FT HQ
Pair of prime riverside offices ’key development opportunity’ in Southwark’s local plan
RIBA creates 23 new honorary fellows
Clients, consultants, activists, academics and cultural figures receive plaudit
Shortlist revealed for My Beautiful Launderette revamp
LFA and Lambeth council announce Wilcox Road finalists
Francis Kéré wins the 2022 Pritzker Prize
Architect and educator is first black winner in Pritzker’s 44-year history
Bennetts Associates becomes top-scoring architecture B Corp
Practice pursued accreditation to bolster environmental goals
Bisset Adams went bust owing nearly £500,000
Staff appear to be biggest losers, according to liquidator’s report
Profession rallies to support Ukrainian architects
Practice calls for work-visa waiver as past RIBA president flags institute’s 1930s efforts
Grimshaw reveals images of scaled-back HS2 Euston terminus
New station designed to be built in one stage
First Zaha bursaries could go to Ukrainian refugees
LSA chief says new scheme has come at perfect time to help fleeing students
Weston Williamson snapped up by engineering giant
Egis adds infrastructure specialist to architecture portfolio
Part W project puts women on the map
Open call for schemes in which women played a pivotal role
‘Let’s open our practices and homes to Ukrainian architecture students’
Weston Williamson director calls for profession-wide acts of solidarity
Fosters becomes latest practice to pull out of Russia
Architect joins Chipperfield, McAslan and others in halting projects
Zaha Hadid Foundation announces plans for museum and gallery
Late architect’s work to be showcased in permanent venues
Bisset Adams folds blaming ‘perfect storm’ of Brexit and pandemic
Liquidator praises director for doing ‘everything she could’
Fosters masterplans high-rise Vietnamese neighbourhood
Global City district is part of Ho Chi Minh’s ‘city within a city’
Russian architects banned by competitions organisers
Profession rallies in support of Ukrainian colleagues