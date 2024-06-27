House is the youngest listed building in the UK
An Egyptian-influenced house in Oxfordshire designed by John Outram Associates has been given a grade II*-listing status by the Department of Media, Culture and Sport.
Known as ‘Sphinx Hill’ the two-storey, three-bedroom building is constructed in blockwork with precast concrete floors. The roof is framed with timber and is clad in copper. The building also features black, white and cream precast concrete elements.
Built in 1999 and located in Moulsford, the house consists of a dining room, kitchen, hall, two studies, a garage on the ground floor and an indoor pool. It is now the youngest listed building in the UK.
The building was commissioned in 1994 by a couple who had a mutual interest in ancient Egyptian culture.
In 2017, John Outram’s Storm Water Pumping Station scheme was given a grade II* listing by the department, under the advice of Historic England. It was built between 1986 to 1988 and is located in London’s Isle of Dogs.
