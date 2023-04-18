New base follows appointment on string of projects in the city

PLP has opened a new studio in Singapore, its third permanent international office and its second in the far east.

The practice behind the City of London’s 22 Bishopsgate said the new studio will oversee its projects in South East Asia and support the expansion of its operations in the region. It first announced its plans to open the base after being appointed to design a residential tower in the city.

PLP’s main office is in the Art Deco Ibex House on the eastern fringe of the City of London. It also has a base in Tokyo.

The Singapore office will be based in the same building where many of the firm’s partners are already based, a move which the practice said aims to help further collaboration on projects.

Singapore studio director Tina Qiu said: “We are proud to set up our base in Singapore to oversee our South East Asia operations and to show our commitment to the region.

“We are looking forward to working even more closely with our clients and partners on the ground, to deliver healthy, sustainable and innovative projects for the country and the wider region.”

PLP’s 21-storey Park Nova tower, its first housing development in Asia, is due to complete in 2024, while its second project in Singapore is due to start on site within the next few weeks.

Other practices to have opened studios in Asia recently include Heatherwick Studio, which opened an office in China last year to capitalise on growing workloads in the region.

KPF cut the ribbon on a third studio in China in February, and also has an office in Singapore along with Foster & Partners, Populous, BDP and Gensler.