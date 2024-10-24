Show Fullscreen

JTP has submitted plans for a 455-home scheme on the former site of a Homebase in Bath.

The project for HUB and Bridges Fund Management would be built on a now-derelict brownfield site in Pines Way.

It would provide around 275 build-to-rent homes, 180 shared living homes and more than 10,000 sq ft of flexible commercial and amenity space.

The proposal is part of the broader regeneration of the Bath Western Riverside quarter, which lies within a 15-minute walk of the city’s historic centre. The plans include improvements to public access to the riverside.

The scheme is targeting BREEAM Excellent for the commercial space, at least EPC B for the homes and 30% biodiversity net gain for the wider scheme.

Nigel Bidwell, partner at JTP, said: “It is a privilege to design in Bath and the Pines Way proposal seeks to balance the sensitivities of this special city with the exciting and important opportunity of contributing to its newest quarter at Bath Western Riverside.

“The design strives to form connections; in providing new greened routes to the city centre but also in its architecture, drawing from the industrial heritage of the site and its river valley setting and this has been further enriched through an engaging and rewarding process with local people.”

A provision of affordable homes is intended but has yet to be determined.