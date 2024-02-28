JTP has created the new position of associate director and appointed six of its staff to the role in what the practice has billed as a “new chapter”.

The new leadership tier has been created to bridge the knowledge and experience between existing associate and partner levels in the firm and establish a “clear route of progression for future generations of practice leaders”.

The new appointees are Andrew Dobson, Eve Denney, Liz Liddell-Grainger, Josh Cherry, Joe Worrall and Emma Armstrong.

The practice said: “Nurturing, developing and motivating our team is one of JTP’s key ambitions, and we place great value on working with all our people to develop their careers and progression.

“We believe this is the start of a very exciting next phase and journey for JTP and our six new Associate Directors, and wish them all the very best in their future roles.”

Dobson has developed a specialism in design coding and has created a community design code for Weyside Urban Village in Guildford. In the studio, he develops project procedures, audits project documentation and develops best practice guidance.

Denney works as JTP’s practice manager and is responsible for HR, recruitment, training and the firm’s wellbeing and EDI initiatives.

Liddell-Grainger is the practice’s sustainability expert and the main developer of its sustainability strategy. Her projects include a 950-home redevelopment in Tolworth, Lewisham Exchange, which is the world’s tallest modular student accommodation building.

Cherry has led on JTP’s 1,500-home Weyside Urban Village project, developing housing to passivhaus standards, and the Park East estate regeneration in Erith as well as a mixed-use urban quarter in Woking town centre.

Worrall has worked on a number of large residential and mixed-use schemes across London and the south of England including the transformation of a former warehouse into JTP’s London office in Wapping.

Armstrong has worked on major schemes across the UK and plays a key role mentoring colleagues with her experience on a broad range of projects including residential, mixed-use and urban extensions.