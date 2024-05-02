Bristol Council’s development company and Hill Group have been granted permission for a 166-home scheme on the city’s harbourside designed by JTP.

Goram Homes, which is wholly-owned by the local authority, and Hill have been given the green light to build the scheme on council-owned land at Baltic Wharf despite concerns from residents over potential flood risks.

The planned development will be on the banks of the River Avon on a former campsite currently designated as high flood-risk.

However, the developers have agreed to help fund flood defences.

Andy Fancy, managing director of The Hill Group said: “We understand the concerns raised throughout the planning process and we’ve worked closely with experts to address them – including lowering building heights, plans to plant over 220 new trees, and working with engineers to ensure the site is resilient to any future flood risk.”

The scheme ranges from three to six storeys in height. The planning applications show the scheme will consist of 40% affordable housing, made up of 66 affordable rent, 50 social rent and 16 shared ownership.

However, the council is aiming to increase this to 100% affordable housing through the use of Homes England grant funding.