Volumetric modular developer Tide has been given the green light for a 16-storey student accommodation scheme in Ealing, London following a height reduction.

The 42 Hastings Road scheme has been designed by architect JTP and will provide 412 student bedrooms, down from 448 in initial plans submitted last August.

Ealing councillors voted to back a recommendation to approve the revised scheme this week after original plans for a 21-storey block containing 448 rooms were reduced by five storeys.

The revisions were submitted last month following an assessment by the Greater London Authority and the council’s design and community review panels, which raised concerns about the block’s impact on nearby low rise housing.

It will be built using Tide’s volumetric modular construction approach, which uses lower ceiling heights than those in scheme built using traditional construction methods.

Ceilings at 42 Hastings Road will be 2.85m high, compared to 3.075m for a traditional scheme, meaning that the 16-storey block will be equivalent in height to a 15 storey block built traditionally.

The project team includes planning consultant Montagu Evans, landscape architect Exterior Architecture and civil and structural engineer Barrett Mahony.