Jestico & Whiles has completed a 10-storey hotel on a site in Shoreditch that had been vacant for almost 50 years.

The Maldron Hotel Shoreditch on Paul Street contains 157 rooms and is located just south of Leonard Circus, an area which is undergoing regeneration as a hospitality hotspot.

Now open, the hotel fills a longstanding gap in the street which has been empty since the 1970s but had been used intermittently as a carpark for neighbouring office building Development House.

The scheme’s planning application was first submitted in 2018 and approved by Hackney council the following year.

It replaced a former application for an eight-storey hotel on the site designed by the Manser Practice for the same client, Paul Street Hotel LLP, which was approved in 2012 but never built.

The completed scheme features an undulating front elevation along Paul Street with angled windows aiming to give each hotel room a different view of the street below.

The building’s large windows, which have been inspired by the area’s historic warehouses, feature bronze frames and a reconstituted stone framework with a warm ochre tone aiming to reflect the London stock brick commonly seen in Shoreditch.

Hackney council’s planning officers described the design as “a bold architectural gesture which is high quality and considered to be a positive addition within this varied local context.”

Jestico & Whiles director James Dilley said: “Led by an exciting guest journey into and through the hotel, this is a subtle but dynamic urban intervention that successfully restitches a long-neglected site in an important historical streetscape. We are delighted to see it adding further activation to this exciting quarter of London.”

Leonard Circus, located between Old Street Roundabout and Shoreditch High Street, was pedestrianised in 2014 with the area since seeing a number of redevelopment schemes brought forward, including a 10-storey office block by AHMM.