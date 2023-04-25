Consent for Leonard Circus scheme was granted in 2019 but has since lapsed

Full screen in popup Previous

Next AHMM's revived plans for a 10-storey office block in Shoreditch 1/7 show caption

AHMM’s plans for a 10-storey office block in Shoreditch have resurfaced four years after they were granted planning permission.

The practice has resubmitted plans for the building, designed for developer Melvale Holdings, which were consented in 2019 but have since lapsed.

It would occupy a prominent corner plot at Leonard Circus, a roundabout close to the City of London that was pedestrianised in 2014.

The site also neighbours a 145-room hotel designed by Jestico & Whiles which is close to completing construction.

AHMM’s proposals, which are essentially unchanged from the original consent and a minor amendment approved in 2020, show a chamfered block faced with a green-coloured brick cladding.

The building is divided by a series of vertical columns which the practice said take inspiration from the style of many warehouse buildings in Shoreditch, including the famous Tea Building.

The application has been recommended for approval by Hackney council’s planning officer, with the council’s planning committee due to make a decision on the scheme next Wednesday.

The officer’s report said the revived scheme would be a high quality development that takes into account the character and appearance of the surrounding area.

The project team also includes planning consultant Avison Young, transport consultant Motion, fire consultant Marshall Fire and structural and civil engineer Waterman Group.