Eric Parry Architects has completed a substantial retrofit of 11 Belgrave Road in Victoria for investor-developer Quadrum Global.

The project, which retained 35% of the original 1950s structure, was designed to enhance the building’s environmental footprint and improve its functionality within the Pimlico Conservation Area. Eric Parry Architects, in collaboration with MEP engineer Max Fordham, structural and civil engineer Heyne Tillett Steel, and landscape architects Gillespies, transformed the outdated structure into a net-zero, user-centred office environment with increased floor space, natural light, and extensive biophilic features.

“11 Belgrave Road exemplifies how modern office buildings can achieve both sustainable and operational excellence while providing spaces that enhance employee experience,” said Lewis Benmore, Associate at Eric Parry Architects.

Originally constructed in the late 1950s to replace a bomb-damaged 19th-century church and Victorian townhouses, 11 Belgrave Road had become incompatible with conservation area standards. The retrofit preserved significant portions of the existing concrete structure, reducing lifetime embodied carbon by 38% below the RIBA 2030 target, with projected whole-life emissions at 466 kg CO2e/m². A new steel and cross-laminated timber penthouse office level added 31% more floor space, including garden terraces with panoramic views of London.

The project – a 150,000 sq ft Grade A office space – has achieved the UK’s first NABERS Design for Performance rating of 5.5 stars, as well as certifications for BREEAM Outstanding, WELL Platinum, Wiredscore Platinum, and Smartscore Platinum.

“11 Belgrave Road demonstrates that low operational energy buildings can be delivered while retaining many structural elements of an existing building,” said Dean Irvine, Senior Engineer at Max Fordham.

Landscaping by Gillespies incorporates biodiverse courtyards, planted terraces, and edible gardens to promote nature engagement. “Together, we’ve crafted a workplace that blurs the boundaries between inside and outside, where human wellbeing and nature’s networks are intricately connected,” said Gillespies Partner Eugenia Grilli.

The building’s design includes adaptable facades intended for future disassembly, with a self-supporting stone façade that harmonises with the traditional stucco terraces nearby. Engineered oak curtain walls enhance indoor acoustics, while bio-based materials, such as hempcrete, have been used extensively throughout.