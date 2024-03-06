Design For Planet Festival will aim to draw global attention to UK’s creative industries

The Design Council has launched an open call for architects to exhibit at its Design for Planet Festival, which will be held in Manchester this November.

The royal chartered charity is asking design studios based in Greater Manchester to showcase their latest work at the free-to-attend event.

Now in its fourth year, the festival will include keynote speakers from leading designers, workshops and in-person networking events.

It aims to bring global attention to the UK design industry’s expertise in areas including architecture, net zero, AI, digital and fashion.

The event is being held in collaboration with the Manchester School of Art, part of Manchester Metropolitan University, which is celebrating its 200th anniversary this year.

Design council chief design officer Cat Drew said: “It is fantastic to be bringing the design community together to convene and upskill their capabilities to support business to do well and do good.

“We need a new economy that is fuelled by green design-led innovation, with designers working with businesses not only to create regenerative products, services and places, but also the business models that underpin them.”

The festival is being advised by a new curatorial board including Landsec U & I creative director and BD contributor Martyn Evans, University of Manchester professor of innovation Lou Cordwell and Jaheed Hussain, founder of design platform Fuse.