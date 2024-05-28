Show Fullscreen

RIBA has named Curl la Tourelle Head Architecture’s school building in Derbyshire as its East Midlands Building of the Year.

The Alfreton Park Community Special School is for children aged three to 19 with special educational needs and disabilities and includes a trampoline room, physiotherapy and sensory areas.

The scheme, which consists of teaching buildings in a park setting, was designed as a result of a competition run by Derbyshire County Council in 2018.

Judges applauded the building’s “joyful” colour scheme, including its jade green zinc and terracotta cladding that they described as a “subtle but fun cladding detail runs around the buildings like a string of bunting.”

They said the project had created “a safe and inspiring place for pupils and staff to achieve their best” that demonstrates “what can be accomplished when an ambitious client, an engaged end user, and a skillful architect work harmoniously together.”

Four other winning projects were announced, including a £1.4bn mixed-use scheme in Nottingham by Jestico + Whiles and a retrofit of socially rented homes in the city by Studio Partington.

Other winning projects include a four-bedroom home in Lincolnshire by Jonathan Hendry Architects and a co-working space in Nottingham by Evans Vettori.

Studio Partington’s project won RIBA East Midlands Sustainability Award and Wayne Head, director at Curl la Tourelle Head won RIBA East Midlands Project Architect of the Year for the school development. The project’s client, Derbyshire County Council, received RIBA East Midlands Client of the Year.

Ian Bramwell, jury chair of RIBA East Midlands said: “These winning projects provide innovative and creative responses to current challenges: how do we improve thermal efficiency on our existing housing stock; how do we build in cities with limited space in a low impact way; and how can inspiring schools be delivered within stringent technical requirements. All the result of outstanding collaborations between clients, contractors, and architects.”

RIBA East Midlands winners will now be considered for the RIBA National Award, which will be announced in July 11.

The shortlist for the RIBA Stirling Prize for the best building of the year will be drawn from the RIBA National Award-winning projects later in the year.