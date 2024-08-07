Nominated projects include a special needs school and an Elizabethan theatre
RIBA has announced the four projects in the running for this year’s Client of the Year award.
The annual award, which will be announced at the Stirling Prize ceremony in October, recognises the role of clients in championing projects which are “transformative” for communities.
The shortlist includes Derbyshire county council, the client behind a special needs school designed by Curl la Tourelle Head Architecture.
Belfast city council and Falls community council have picked up a nomination for a community centre designed by Hall Black Douglas Architects, and Nick Read has been shortlisted for an accessible retreat designed by Clementine Blakemore Architects.
The shortlist is rounded off by Shakespeare North Trust and Knowsley metropolitan borough council for the Shakespeare North centre, designed by Helm Architecture with executive architects Austin-Smith Lord.
This year’s jury included Henley Halebrown founding director Simon Henley, 6a founding director Stephanie MacDonald and Ibstock business and development manager Darren Johnson.
Henley described the 2024 shortlist as “truly inspiring”.
“It celebrates four clients who have each shown huge courage and determination in commissioning and stewarding their buildings to fruition. Each brings with it incredible social value to its communities and constituencies.
“Alfreton Park School is a welcoming and inclusive place for pupils with special educational needs and disabilities. Wraxall Yard is a sensitively restored dairy farm offering inclusive holiday accommodation. With St Comgall’s, in Belfast, the client group are using the building as a unifying and positive force within the neighbourhood. And Shakespeare North commemorates the only known purpose-built indoor Elizabethan theatre, and in so doing has inspired and invigorated an historic Merseyside town.
He added: “For each there is a story. And these clients have demonstrated real ambition in commissioning out-of-the-ordinary buildings. Their determination in each case has brought about real joy.”
What the RIBA jury said about the four shortlisted projects
Derbyshire County Council for Alfreton Park Community Special School by Curl la Tourelle Head Architecture
A school for pupils aged 3 to 19 years with special needs, Alfreton Park Community Special School is a shining example of what can be accomplished when an ambitious client and a skilful architect work harmoniously together. The jury were impressed by the drive and determination of both the client and the architect to achieve their shared vision for an exemplary education setting that goes significantly above and beyond the standard school offering.
Shakespeare North Trust and Knowsley Metropolitan Borough Council for Shakespeare North by Helm Architecture with executive architects Austin-Smith: Lord
An ambitious vision for a local community along with an extraordinary brief from a dedicated client has seen a council-owned car park transformed into a theatre and education building promoting learning, experimentation, and reinterpretation of William Shakespeare’s works. The project aims to inspire a community, raise educational aspiration and attainment, and play a part in regenerating the local region. Community engagement throughout the duration of the project extended to the supply chain, partnerships with local merchants, and collaborations with independent businesses.
Belfast City Council and Falls Community Council for St Comgall’s, Belfast by Hall Black Douglas Architects
Formerly a derelict primary school, the new St Comgall’s exemplifies architecture in service of a community. Re-imagined and then painstakingly remade, the crumbling 1930’s structure has become a vibrant new home for Belfast City Council. The client and end users were keen to tap into the local memory of the civic site and the shared history of The Troubles as experienced by the community. The result is an exemplar of ‘living heritage’ that bears witness to the past while fostering a future of connectivity.
Nick Read for Wraxall Yard by Clementine Blakemore Architects
Extraordinary ambition and commitment from the client and architect has seen this dilapidated Dorset dairy farm sensitively repaired and converted into highly accessible holiday accommodation. Sparked by personal experience of disability and frustration at the standard of available wheelchair accessible accommodation, the development’s extensive and efficient accessible features give disabled guests independence. The jury was inspired by the client’s ambition to have a wide-reaching social and environmental impact.
