RIBA has announced the four projects in the running for this year’s Client of the Year award.

The annual award, which will be announced at the Stirling Prize ceremony in October, recognises the role of clients in championing projects which are “transformative” for communities.

The shortlist includes Derbyshire county council, the client behind a special needs school designed by Curl la Tourelle Head Architecture.

Belfast city council and Falls community council have picked up a nomination for a community centre designed by Hall Black Douglas Architects, and Nick Read has been shortlisted for an accessible retreat designed by Clementine Blakemore Architects.

The shortlist is rounded off by Shakespeare North Trust and Knowsley metropolitan borough council for the Shakespeare North centre, designed by Helm Architecture with executive architects Austin-Smith Lord.

This year’s jury included Henley Halebrown founding director Simon Henley, 6a founding director Stephanie MacDonald and Ibstock business and development manager Darren Johnson.

Henley described the 2024 shortlist as “truly inspiring”.

“It celebrates four clients who have each shown huge courage and determination in commissioning and stewarding their buildings to fruition. Each brings with it incredible social value to its communities and constituencies.

“Alfreton Park School is a welcoming and inclusive place for pupils with special educational needs and disabilities. Wraxall Yard is a sensitively restored dairy farm offering inclusive holiday accommodation. With St Comgall’s, in Belfast, the client group are using the building as a unifying and positive force within the neighbourhood. And Shakespeare North commemorates the only known purpose-built indoor Elizabethan theatre, and in so doing has inspired and invigorated an historic Merseyside town.

He added: “For each there is a story. And these clients have demonstrated real ambition in commissioning out-of-the-ordinary buildings. Their determination in each case has brought about real joy.”