Next Jacoby Studios by David Chipperfield Source: Simon Menges Morland Mixité Capitale by David Chipperfield Architects and CALQ Source: Simon Menges Veemgebouw by Caruso St John Architects Source: Filip Dujardin Casa Catarina by Taller Hector Barras Source: Rory Gardiner Liknon by K-Studio Source: Claus Brechenmacher & Reiner Baumann Budandon art museum and Bridge by Kerstin Thompson Architects Source: Rory Gardiner Jingdezhen Pengjia Alley Compound by Beijing AN-DESIGN Architects Source: Baiqiang Cao Source: Mohammad Hassan Ettefagh Source: Amit Pasricha Six Bricolage-houses by ARCity Office Source: BAI Yu 1/10 show caption

The RIBA have announced the 22 shortlisted projects for this year’s international prize.

The shortlist includes three projects designed by David Chipperfield Architects’ Berlin practice, the transformation of a former hospital in Paderborn, Germany, the redevelopment of former city administration building in Paris which was designed in collaboration with the French architects CALQ and the refurbishment of a museum in Berlin.

The list also includes Bundanon Art Museum and Bridge in Illaroo, Australia, by the Australian practice, Kerstin Thompson Architects.

RIBA president Muyiwa Oki said: ”Supporting and working with architects and practices around the globe to promote excellence in architecture is central to RIBA’s purpose. Now in its fourth iteration as an established part of the RIBA Awards calendar, the International Awards recognise and celebrate ambitious and impactful buildings across the world that create meaningful change. It is a privilege for us to reward this collection of the world’s most exceptional buildings.”

Simon Henley, chair of the RIBA Awards Group, said that each of the projects demonstrates an “exceptional contribution to its local area.”

The 22 projects have won RIBA’s International Award for Excellence and are now in the running for the RIBA International Prize which will be announced in November 2024.

This 2024 list consists of submissions from 14 countries.