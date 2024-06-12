Shortlist includes three projects by David Chipperfield
The RIBA have announced the 22 shortlisted projects for this year’s international prize.
The shortlist includes three projects designed by David Chipperfield Architects’ Berlin practice, the transformation of a former hospital in Paderborn, Germany, the redevelopment of former city administration building in Paris which was designed in collaboration with the French architects CALQ and the refurbishment of a museum in Berlin.
The list also includes Bundanon Art Museum and Bridge in Illaroo, Australia, by the Australian practice, Kerstin Thompson Architects.
RIBA president Muyiwa Oki said: ”Supporting and working with architects and practices around the globe to promote excellence in architecture is central to RIBA’s purpose. Now in its fourth iteration as an established part of the RIBA Awards calendar, the International Awards recognise and celebrate ambitious and impactful buildings across the world that create meaningful change. It is a privilege for us to reward this collection of the world’s most exceptional buildings.”
Simon Henley, chair of the RIBA Awards Group, said that each of the projects demonstrates an “exceptional contribution to its local area.”
The 22 projects have won RIBA’s International Award for Excellence and are now in the running for the RIBA International Prize which will be announced in November 2024.
This 2024 list consists of submissions from 14 countries.
Full list of the RIBA’s International Award for Excellence winners:
Adega Pico Winder & Hotel by DRDH Architects and Sami Arquitectos (Bandeiras, Portugal)
Ahmedabad University Centre by Stephane Paumier Architects (Ahmedabad, India)
Bioclimatic School in Guécélard by Atelier Julien Boidot (Guécélard, France)
Bundanon Art Museum & Bridge by Kerstin Thompson Architects (Illaroo, Australia)
Casa Catarina by Taller Hector Barraso (Valle de Braco, Mexico)
Collège Hampaté Bá by Article 25 (Niamey, Niger)
Engineering Laboratories | Pontificia Universidad Javeriana by Juan Pablo Ortiz Arquitectos TALLER Architects (Bogotá, Colombia)
Green Field Factory of Karupannya Rangpur Limited by Nakshabid Architects (Rangpur, Bangladesh)
Jacoby Studios by David Chipperfield Architects Berlin (Paderborn, Germany)
Jadgal Elementary School by DAAZ Office (Sistan and Baluchestan, Iran)
Jahad Metro Plaza by KA architecture Studio (Tehran, Iran)
Jingdezhen Pengjia Alley Compound by Beijing AN-DESIGN Architects (Jingdezhen City, China)
Liknon by K-Studio (Vourliotes, Greece)
Modulus Matrix – 85 Social Housing in Cornellà by Peris+Toral Arquitectes (Cornellà, Spain)
Morland Mixité Capitale by David Chipperfield Architects Berlin and CALQ (Paris, France)
Neue Nationalgalerie refurbishment by David Chipperfield Architects Berlin (Berlin, Germany)
Punchbowl Mosque by Angelo Candalepas and Associates (Sydney, Australia)
Shah Muhammad Mohsin Khan Mausoleum by Sthapotik (Manikgonj, Bangladesh)
Sharanam Centre for Rural Development by Jateen Lad (near Pondicherry, India)
Six Bricolage-houses by ARCity Office (Shenzhen City, China)
Thapar University Learning Laboratory by McCullough Mulvin Architects (Patiala, India)
Veemgebouw by Caruso St John Architects (Eindhoven, Netherlands)
