Grimshaw’s Elizabeth Line and Wilkinson Eyre’s Battersea Power Station among longlist for this year’s Stirling Prize

RIBA has unveiled the longlist for this year’s Stirling Prize by naming the 26 winners of its 2024 National Awards.

Winners of the awards for the UK’s best new buildings including the Elizabeth Line by Grimsahw, Wilkinson Eyre’s Battersea Power Station and the King’s Cross masterplan by Allies and Morrison and Porphyrios Associates.

A broad variety of projects have picked up the prize with locations spanning across the UK and scales stretching from major infrastructure schemes to a house nestled in the Cornish countryside.

Common themes among the winners include restoration and adaptation, particularly seen in Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios refurbishment of the grade I-listed Flaxmill Maltings, and 18th century mill in Shrewsbury, into a leisure and visitor space.

Other recognised restoration schemes include Niall McLaughlin and Purcell’s Auckland Tower, Castle and Faith museum, and Bradbury Works by [Y/N] Studio in London.

Careful use of materials and modern methods of construction to maximise sustainability was also praised by RIBA’s judges in projects including James Gorst’s timber-framed New Temple Complex and Feilden Fowles’ Homerton College Dining Hall.

RIBA president Muyiwa Oki said: “The sheer breadth of work is quite astounding, with large infrastructure schemes sitting alongside high-quality detailed smaller projects.

“This is a testament to the standard of architecture in the UK right now, as we maintain a sense of ambition and consider how design must evolve to meet future needs.”

All 26 projects were visited by the expert jury. The shortlist for the Stirling Prize, the top award for architecture in the UK, is selected from the winners of the RIBA National Awards.