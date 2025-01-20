Full screen in popup Previous

Conran & Partners has submitted plans for a mixed-use regeneration scheme in Nigel Farage’s constituency in Essex.

The 28-home development in Clacton-on-Sea will include 40% affordable housing, a series of council-run workspaces and a multi-storey car park.

Clacton is among the most deprived towns in the East of England and was awarded £36.7m in Levelling Up funds from the government in 2023 to regenerate its town centre.

Conran’s scheme, designed for Tendring district council, is part of a wider £30m initiative aiming to create a new civic quarter in the centre of the seaside town.

The project will regenerate an existing car park on the site which has become notorious for antisocial behaviour, aiming to create pedestrian-friendly areas and a new green gateway to the seafront.

The four-storey residential block, Carnarvon Terrace, has been designed to act as the frontage of the wider scheme with the workspace further into the site including green public realm spaces for resting and play.

The four-storey multi-storey car park, located next to an existing supermarket, will feature an exposed steel frame as part of an “honest” design approach intended to pay homage to the historic seaside character of the town.

Conran & Partners said it had drawn inspiration from Clacton’s Victorian heritage and its pier’s playful architecture in designing the scheme and choosing its material palette.

The firm’s associate director Nick Edler said: “Acting as a catalyst for Clacton-on-Sea’s long-term vision, our scheme reclaims green space and reinstates the finer urban grain typical of British towns.

“We are giving back to the local community with new council-run spaces, while creating a moment of pause - a green stepping stone - between the station and the seafront.”

The application was submitted just before Christmas and is expected to go to a planning committee in around three months.