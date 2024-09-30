Architecture and interior design firm Barr Gazetas has become the first UK architectural practice to receive a B Corporation (B Corp) certification with a score of 141.9, the highest recorded for a UK-based practice. The median score for businesses completing the certification process is currently 50.9.

The firm’s focus on employees, values, and projects, alongside its ESG-driven governance, led to the decision to pursue B Corp certification. The certification was officially confirmed in September, making Barr Gazetas part of a community of over 2,000 B Corp-certified businesses in the UK. The process also enabled the practice to reassess its internal processes and reinforce its commitment to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles.

Barr Gazetas’ managing director, Jon Eaglesham said: “We are delighted to not only be 100% B Corp but to have achieved such an outstanding score of 141.9, which is a testament to our wonderful team, clients and collaborators. Seeking a B Corp certification felt like a natural step for us, and I look forward to seeing other practices scoring even higher and showing that architects really do lead the industry in social and environmental performance and accountability.”

B Corporation certification is awarded by B Lab, a non-profit organisation that assesses companies based on their social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability. B Corp certification is regarded as a benchmark for sustainability, with businesses aiming to create positive impacts on people, communities, and the planet.

Founded in 2006, B Lab has a global presence, and B Lab UK was launched in 2015. The UK is home to the second-largest B Corp community in the world.