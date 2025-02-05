The Aga Khan, spiritual leader of the Ismaili Muslim community, oversaw major architectural and conservation initiatives, including the Aga Khan Award for Architecture. His work supported the preservation of historic sites, the promotion of traditional craftsmanship, and the recognition of contemporary projects that address social and environmental challenges

The Aga Khan, spiritual leader of the Ismaili Muslim community and a prominent figure in architecture and cultural preservation, has died at the age of 88.

Prince Karim al-Hussaini, the Aga Khan IV, became the 49th hereditary Imam of the Ismaili Muslims in 1957, leading a global community of Shia Muslims known for their emphasis on education, philanthropy, and development. The Ismaili community, which has roots in South Asia, East Africa, and the Middle East, is a branch of Shia Islam with a distinct theological and cultural tradition. Through the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN), he oversaw numerous initiatives in education, healthcare, and urban development, many of which included a strong focus on architecture and conservation.

One of his most enduring contributions to the built environment is the Aga Khan Award for Architecture (AKAA), which was established in 1977. The award, which runs in three-year cycles, seeks to recognise projects that address the needs of societies in which Muslims have a significant presence, with an emphasis on cultural continuity, environmental sustainability, and social impact.

In a speech at the 2013 award ceremony in Lisbon, the Aga Khan explained its purpose: “The Award was designed, from the start, not only to honour exceptional achievement, but also to pose fundamental questions. How, for example, could Islamic architecture embrace more fully the values of cultural continuity, while also addressing the needs and aspirations of rapidly changing societies?

“How could we mirror more responsively the diversity of human experience and the differences in local environments? How could we honour inherited traditions while also engaging with new social perplexities and new technological possibilities?”

The award, one of the largest in architecture with a prize fund of $1 million, has recognised over 100 projects since its inception. Winners have ranged from large-scale public projects to modest community-driven initiatives, often incorporating traditional craftsmanship and local materials. Past winners include the Tabiat Pedestrian Bridge in Tehran by Diba Tensile Architecture (2016), the Wadi Hanifa Wetlands Project in Riyadh (2010), and the Hajj Terminal at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah by Fazlur Khan (1983).

Zaha Hadid’s Issam Fares Institute at the American University of Beirut was among the six winners of the 2016 awards. The building, designed to house academic and research spaces, was recognised for its approach to site constraints, with key research areas ‘floating’ above the entrance courtyard to reduce its footprint and preserve the surrounding landscape. The AKDN described the project as “solving a dense programme within a surprisingly small footprint in a manner that is sensitive to its context.”

Another recipient of the award, Bangladeshi architect Marina Tabassum, was recognised in 2016 for her Bait Ur Rouf Mosque in Dhaka, which incorporates traditional brick construction and natural ventilation. She is currently designing the 2025 Serpentine Pavilion.

The Aga Khan Trust for Culture, a branch of the AKDN, has been involved in restoration and conservation efforts, particularly in Islamic heritage sites. Projects have included the restoration of historic city centres in Cairo, Aleppo, and Mostar, as well as the rehabilitation of the Niemeyer Guest House in Tripoli, Lebanon, which was recognised in the 2022 cycle of the award. The Trust has also promoted the use of traditional craftsmanship, supporting artisans and builders in reviving skills that have shaped Islamic architectural heritage.

The Aga Khan’s influence extended into architectural education, with institutions such as the Aga Khan Programme for Islamic Architecture at Harvard University and MIT, which focuses on the study of Islamic design, urbanism, and conservation.

The succession of the Aga Khan is determined through a process known as nass, in which the current Imam designates his successor. Following the death of Aga Khan IV, the official Ismaili community website stated that his successor “has been designated in conformity with the historical Shia Imami Ismaili tradition and practice of nass”, with the designation recorded in his will and to be announced to the community after being read to senior leaders.

While the official successor has yet to be confirmed, it is widely anticipated that his eldest son, Prince Rahim Aga Khan, will assume the role of the 50th Imam. Born in 1971, Prince Rahim has played an active role in the Aga Khan Development Network, particularly in economic development and environmental initiatives.

With the Aga Khan’s passing, questions may arise about the future direction of the Aga Khan Award for Architecture and the wider cultural efforts of the AKDN, but both are expected to continue their work in supporting architectural excellence, heritage conservation, and community development.