Scheme appears to be a relaunch of previous 2017 proposals, shared by the mayor without consultation with the local council

The mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, has reintroduced plans to transform Oxford Street into a pedestrianised zone, aiming to revitalise the iconic shopping destination and boost London’s economy. The proposals, supported by the new Labour government, include the establishment of a Mayoral Development Area to oversee the project.

It is hoped that the pedestrianisation of Oxford Street, one of the world’s most famous retail avenues, will enhance visitor numbers, create new jobs, and drive economic growth both in London and across the UK. The transformation aims to reinstate the street as a global retail leader, with the mayor stating his intention to restore it as a premier shopping and leisure destination.

Khan said: “Oxford Street was once the jewel in the crown of Britain’s retail sector, but there’s no doubt that it has suffered hugely over the last decade. Urgent action is needed to give the nation’s most famous high street a new lease of life.

“I am excited to be working with the new government, and local retailers and businesses, on these plans - that will help to restore this famous part of the capital to its former glory, while creating new jobs and economic prosperity for the capital and the country.

“I want Oxford Street to once again become the leading retail destination in the world.”

“The transformation of Oxford Street will be a leading example of how working together – City Hall and the new government – we can build a better London for everyone.”

The proposals mark a renewed attempt by Khan to introduce major changes to the street, after previous efforts faced opposition. Westminster City Council, which had been working on its own proposals, has previously strongly opposed the mayor’s pedestrianisation plans, primarily due to local concerns around rerouting buses to what are currently quieter residential areas behind Oxford Street.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Stuart Love, chief executive of the council, said: “Westminster City Council has spent the last two years working closely with businesses and resident groups to develop detailed proposals to redesign and improve Oxford Street. These plans are shovel ready, have had the support of retailers and the local community and were intended to deliver significant economic growth whilst also securing a successful future for our thriving neighbourhoods in the West End.

“The latest pedestrianisation proposal from the mayor of London was only shared with us last Thursday. It will be important to receive further details about what is planned, including how long it could take to be delivered and how the concerns of local residents and users of the street will be addressed.

“The Council intends to work constructively with the mayor and the government to ensure the best outcomes for local communities, businesses and London.”

The mayor is claiming strong central government support for the initiative, suggesting this signals a new collaborative approach between city authorities and national leadership. The move is being billed as part of a broader strategy by the new government to work with cities and their mayors to unlock economic potential.

Angela Rayner, Deputy Prime Minister said: “Oxford Street is a world-renowned shopping destination and we want it to stay that way. By working with the mayor and local leaders, we can ensure it gets the boost it needs.”

“This plan to revitalise Oxford Street will drive growth by creating new jobs, generating economic activity, and giving a much-needed boost to London’s night-time economy.”

Oxford Street, which draws over 500,000 visitors daily and accounts for approximately 5% of London’s economic output, has struggled in recent years. The rise of online shopping, competition from out-of-town retail centres, and the closure of major department stores have contributed to its decline. The street, once a symbol of London’s retail dominance, now faces challenges such as the proliferation of candy stores and the lingering effects of reduced tourism following the pandemic.

The mayor hopes the scheme will not only reinvigorate the area but also stimulate London’s night-time economy and elevate the capital’s standing alongside other global retail destinations, such as New York’s Times Square and Paris’s Avenue des Champs-Élysées.

Mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, said: “I fully support Mayor Khan’s visionary plans to pedestrianise Oxford Street. In Paris, we have seen firsthand how transforming our iconic streets into pedestrian-friendly areas has revitalised the city, reducing pollution and enhancing the quality of life for residents and visitors alike.”

Mayor of Barcelona, Jaume Collboni, said: “Barcelona stands with London in its bold efforts to reimagine its urban spaces. Like our own transformation of Las Ramblas, this project will enrich the city’s cultural life, create a more comfortable and friendly space for pedestrians, and inspire cities around the world to follow suit.”

Indicative images released so far are those of the mayor’s previous 2017 scheme.

