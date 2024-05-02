Practice to add ornamental domes and castellations to Indian-inspired 19th century building

Full screen in popup Previous

Next How the hotel will look after its refurbishment 1/4 show caption

Plans by Twelve Architects to restore a listed 19th century hotel on the Devon coast have been approved by the local council.

The scheme in Paignton, close to Torquay, will be the first comprehensive refurbishment of the Indo-Saracenic-style Redcliffe Hotel in its 160-year history.

The grade II-listed building was completed in 1864 and designed by Colonel Robert Smith, who drew inspiration from his time working in Europe and India.

Much of the building’s original character has since been lost due to unsympathetic modern additions, Twelve Architects said.

The cylindrical central rotunda, built in the early 19th century partly and inspired by European gothic architecture, is the main surviving component of the original building.

The refurbishment will see new arched windows and doors, towers, parapet castellations, ornamental domes and finials added to the building’s wings to match the rotunda.

Show Fullscreen

Original features will also be cleaned and repaired, while modern additions, including ground floor glazed extensions, will be removed.

Twelve Architects’ Rosanna Rolfe said: “The building has been altered and extended considerably over the years, with many of the historic features lost or concealed,”

She added that the scheme, designed for Tudor Hotels, will “reference the original intentions for the building to re-create a cohesive and integrated design.”

Tudor Hotels chief executive Rob Cox said: “We are thrilled to share our plans for the Redcliffe Hotel and can’t wait to get started.

“We have worked hard with our fantastic designers to ensure that our renovation captures the essence of the building’s unique history and eccentric design, whilst providing our guests with an incredible, luxury experience.”

Show Fullscreen

The hotel’s 20th century street-facing extension will also be replaced by a new entrance building which aims to reveal more of the rotunda to arriving visitors.

The newly upgraded hotel will contain 55 guest rooms, a renovated pool area, an improved treatment and spa area, a sea-facing gym studio, lounges, a restaurant and a bar.

The site’s formal gardens overlooking Paignton Sands will also be restored and an existing fountain reinstated in its original location.

Refurbishment works are expected to start at the end of this year.