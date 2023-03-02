Crofts Street housing scheme is one of four projects vying for top Welsh architecture accolade

RSHP’s nine-home Crofts Street development of modular homes in Cardiff has been named as one of four projects in the running for this year’s Royal Society of Architects Wales Awards.

The carbon-positive scheme, created for Wates Residential and Cardiff Council, is joined by a timber coastal house on the Gower Peninsula designed by Maich Swift Architects and a concrete dwelling in West Wales by Hyde + Hyde Architects. Hyde + Hyde is currently also shortlisted for a RIBA South Award for its Quatrefoil House project in Oxford.

Nidus Architects’ Pen y Common house extension in the Brecon Beacons National Park, near Hay-on-Wye, completes the shortlist.

Ceri Davies, director at Allford Hall Monaghan Morris, is awards jury chair. She said each of the four projects had enthused the jury with their design clarity, thoughtful material use and “uncompromised” execution.

“Experiencing them first-hand will no doubt prove even more uplifting, not least to appreciate how the homes feel and function – and to learn of the unique collaborations that will have inevitably shaped these exemplary projects in Wales,” she said.

RSAW Welsh Architecture Awards winners will be announced in the coming weeks. Successful projects will be considered for RIBA National Awards.

RIBA National Award winners are the pool from which the Stirling Prize shortlist is drawn.