News

Niall McLaughlin and Hopkins Architects shortlisted for RIBA South Awards

By Jim Dunton2023-02-28T07:00:00

Sixteen-strong fray also includes Hawkins Brown, Jonathan Tuckey, Purcell and Gort Scott

A steel-framed house on the Isle of Wight by 2022 Stirling Prize winner Niall McLaughlin Architects and Hopkins Architects’ Eton Sports & Aquatics Centre feature among 16 projects shortlisted for this year’s RIBA South Awards.

McLaughlin’s Saltmarsh House, on the north-east side of the Isle of Wight, features a large overhanging roof and was designed to appear as if it is floating above the meadows nearby. The practice is also in the running for a RIBA East Award for its WongAvery Gallery at Trinity Hall. Cambridge.

Hopkins’ Eton Sports & Aquatics Centre features a 25m swimming pool and a large sports hall and has been built on the site of the elite public school’s old outdoor pool.

