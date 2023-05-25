Full screen in popup Previous

Invisible Studio’s East Quay regeneration project in the Somerset harbour town of Watchet has been named RIBA’s South West Building of the Year.

The scheme – which incorporates gallery space, workshops, a community centre, and five holiday-rental pods – heads the list of RIBA South West Awards 2023 winners. Among them was a second Invisible Studio scheme: the Beezantium apiary, also in Somerset.

Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios and BEAM also notched up two wins each: FCBS for its Roman Baths Clore Learning Centre in Bath and its renovation of the University of Bristol’s Senate House; BEAM for two treehouses in Dorset.

David Kohn Architects, meanwhile, won a regional award for its “Cowshed” family home, artist studio and office on an existing farmstead in Devon. Kohn’s Red House project in Dorset won a RIBA South West Award last year, and went on to win RIBA House of the Year in December.

The 2023 RIBA South West Awards winners were whittled down from a shortlist of 23 projects by 19 different practices that was announced in February. See box below for a full list of winners.

Championing East Quay, which was created in collaboration with Ellis Williams, regional awards judges said the project was a landmark of “perseverance and dedication” that had sprung from the vision of local not-for-profit company Onion Collective.

“From a distance as you approach Watchet, your eye is inexplicably drawn to the amalgamation of somewhat idiosyncratic building volumes that poke their heads above the harbour resplendent in seaside stripes,” they said.

“The project cannot help but lift your spirits, and the evocative and distinctive architecture has provided a backbone to the town that has consolidated the community by enabling it to gather together.

“There is no doubt that East Quay is an extraordinary model for community-led economic regeneration and is a testament to efforts of a number of individuals who have collectively, with skill, determination, and no little amount of imagination, created a versatile, warm piece of townscape.”

Other special awards included RIBA South West Project Architect of the Year 2023 for The Roman Villa Experience by Stonewood Design; RIBA South West Sustainability Award 2023 to Ecomotive for Forest Road SNUG home; and RIBA South West Small Project of the Year 2023 for Made of Sand by Studio Weave.

All winning projects now go forward for consideration for RIBA National Awards. The shortlist for the 2023 Stirling Prize will be drawn from winners of National Awards.