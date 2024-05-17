Mikhail Riches, LDN Architects and Hugh Broughton Architects amongst the winners for this year’s RIBA Yorkshire Awards

RIBA has named a series of winning projects for its regional awards for Yorkshire but not chosen a building of the year.

Five projects picked up awards, including the transformation of Clifford’s Tower in York by Hugh Broughton Architects and Martin Ashley Architects, a retail development in Harrogate in North Yorkshire by Arkle Boyce Architects and a grade II* listed brutalist housing scheme by Mickhail Riches.

The other winning projects are a town hall development in Skipton, North Yorkshire by LDN Architects, a modern low-energy home in Barnsley, South Yorkshire by HEM Architects, Susi Clark and Marc Medland Architect.

The judges said that “the use of natural, local materials and elegant detailing” in the low-energy home “has created [a] calm, beautifully lit space for the owner to live, work.”

The judges also applauded the Mikhail Riches development for its “generous open-plan living spaces” and its use of “bright colours to create a distinctly modern appearance.”

Clifford’s Tower was praised for its “quality and the craftsmanship” which has “transformed and preserved the [original] building for future generations.”

The judges commended the town hall development in Skipton for the social value it has provided to the local and wider community and said that sustainability has driven the building design of the retail development.

Clifford’s Tower has been awarded the RIBA Yorkshire Conservation Award as well as the RIBA Yorkshire Client of the Year.

Alim Saleh, who was the project architect for brutalist housing scheme has been awarded the RIBA Yorkshire Project Architect of the Year.

The retail development has been awarded the RIBA Yorkshire Sustainability Award.

RIBA Yorkshire Jury Chair, Lucy Plumridge, said: “The award-winning projects in the Yorkshire region all reflect how innovative designs can create true social value. By reimagining existing structures, highly sustainable designs or creating attractions to boost the local economy they have been designed to actively benefit the people that use them and their local communities.

“From the radical restoration of Clifford’s Tower which unlocks rooms that have been inaccessible for over 300 years, to a sustainable farmers market building which sensitively connects to surrounding habitats, and a building that enriches a town hall’s cultural offering, there is a fantastic breadth of new architecture across the Yorkshire region.”

RIBA Yorkshire Award 2024 winners will now be considered for the RIBA National Award which will be announced on 11 July.

The shortlist for the RIBA Stirling Prize for the best building of the year will be drawn from the RIBA National Award-winning projects later in the year.