This year’s winners include reuse schemes as well as a private house and cafe

The winners of the Royal Society of Architects in Wales (RSAW) Awards 2024 have been announced, highlighting a diverse range of architectural projects that span both historic preservation and innovative design.

Hay Castle was honoured with the coveted RSAW Building of the Year Award 2024. The judges praised the project as “an excellent example of how to approach conservation and heritage with spirit and expertise,” noting that it has “delivered a vibrant addition to the civic life of Hay-on-Wye.”

The five projects were selected by the expert jury, who visited all shortlisted projects.

RSAW jury chair Kevin Hong, said: “From historic structures and heritage projects with new interventions to dramatic and idyllic domestic landscapes, there’s colour, craftsmanship and rigour behind every one of these projects. They represent the best new buildings in Wales, and architecture well worth celebrating.”

The winning projects of the RSAW 2024 Awards are:

Edge House by Hyde + Hyde Architects: A house perched on a dramatic peninsula in Cardiganshire with views of the Irish Sea.

Hay Castle by MICA Architects: A major conservation-led renovation of a Grade-I listed Jacobean castle-house, this project showcases the preservation and reuse of historic structures.

Plas Glyn-y-Weddw Arts Centre Café by Mark Wray Architects, Sanderson Sculptures, and Fold Engineering: This intricate structure, inspired by nature, provides a new space for visitors.

Plas Hendy Stable Block by Studio Brassica Architects: This project involved the restoration of a crumbling Arts and Crafts Grade II listed stable block, transforming it into a home.

sbarc | spark, Cardiff University by Hawkins\Brown: As the world’s first social science research park, this facility brings together academics and entrepreneurs, seeking to foster a spirit of innovation, enterprise, and collaboration.

