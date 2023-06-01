Full screen in popup Previous

Campus Central, University of Stirling, by Page\Park Architects Source: Paul Zanre Cuddymoss, in North Ayrshire, by Ann Nisbet Studio Source: David Barbour Half of Eleven, on the Isle of Skye, by Dualchas Architects Source: David Barbour Hundred Acre Wood, in Argyll and Bute, by Denizen Works Source: Gilbert McCarragher Laidlaw Music Centre, at the University of St Andrews, by Flanagan Lawrence Source: Paul Zanre Papple Steading, in East Lothian, by Cameron Webster Architects with Ian Parsons Architect Source: Ross Campbell Pilmour House, St Andrews, by Nicoll Russell Studios. The building is the new headquarters of St Andrews Links Trust Source: Keith Hunter

Page\Park’s Campus Central project for the University of Stirling, a quirky house by Denizen Works that is partly clad in old TV screens, and Flanagan Lawrence’s new Laidlaw Music Centre for the University of St Andrews are among seven winners of the 2023 RIAS Awards.

The Royal Incorporation of Architects in Scotland’s roll of honour also includes houses by Ann Nisbet Studio and Dualchas Architects, a museum with accommodation by Cameron Webster Architects with Ian Parsons, and Nicoll Russell Studios’ new headquarters at the home of Scottish golf.

Winning projects were picked by a jury made up of Moxon Architects founding director Ben Addy, Bennetts Associates co-founder Denise Bennetts, IF_DO co-founding director Sarah Castle, and Elly McCrone, who is heritage director at Historic Environment Scotland.

Awards jury chair Castle said the seven award winners were beautifully conceived, carefully detailed, sustainable, and innovative.

“They demonstrate the way in which Scottish architects are responding to the challenges of our time, from the climate crisis to loneliness and social isolation,” she said.

“At their best, these are projects which couldn’t be anywhere else in the world. They draw on the rich history of Scottish architecture, and playfully respond to their context – to the historic cities and diverse landscapes of dramatic mountains, glens, and forests. They contain the essence of what makes architecture in Scotland so special.”

RIAS chief executive Tamsie Thomson said the 2023 awards winners demonstrated architecture’s “power to delight and inspire”.

“Great architecture happens when architects and clients can come together with a clear focus on collaboration and quality,” she said.

“This year’s winners show that regardless of setting, scale and budget, it is careful procurement and partnership that creates buildings that are truly special.”

The seven RIAS Awards winners will go on to form the longlist for the RIAS Andrew Doolan Best Building in Scotland Award. Recipients of the 2023 RIAS Awards are also eligible for RIBA National Awards, from which the shortlist for the Stirling Prize is drawn.