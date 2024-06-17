The Royal Incorporation of Architects in Scotland has named the five winners of its special categories for its annual Scottish architecture awards.

Tamsie Thomson, chief executive of RIAS said: “These special category awards celebrate the architects and clients behind some of Scotland’s best new buildings, and showcase excellence in terms of outstanding interior design, care for Scotland’s built heritage, and the use of timber as a sustainable, natural material.”

“The RIAS Awards are Scotland’s national architecture awards, and by themselves a huge accolade. The special category awards go to those buildings which go even further in terms of demonstrating excellence, so my warmest congratulations to this year’s winners for their outstanding achievements.”

This year’s architectural heritage award went to the restored and modernised Burrell Collection museum in Glasgow, by John McAslan & Partners.

Located in Pollock Park in Glasgow, the project involved designing a three-storey atrium space at the centre of the building which provided additional floors for public use.

> Also read: RIAS names eleven winning projects for 2024

The jury said that this feature of the development is the “most significant architectural alteration that the Architects made” which opened up the building. The jury also said that the building’s inspiration from Scandinavian architecture demonstrated “a strong and deliberate approach to materiality.”

The award for architectural interiors went to the restoration of a farmstead by Moxon Architects known as Ardoch.

The project has seen five buildings on the site repurposed as a home, studio and orangery. The jury said each building had been “been brought up to modern standards of energy efficiency with an exemplary level of craftmanship.”

The project architect of the year went to James Brimble, architect at Page Park for the practice’s eight-storey social housing scheme in Glasgow, known as North Gate Social Housing. The jury commended the scheme for being ”a good example of high-density mid-rise development.”

The client of the year award went to The Fruitmarket Gallery for the redevelopment and expansion of the gallery in Edinburgh by Reiach and Hall Architects. The jury applauded ”the clarity and narrative behind the project as well as the rigour with which each gallery was considered.”

The timber award went to a development known as Simon Square, which is a housing scheme delivering six apartments in the southside area of Edinburgh by Fraser/Livingstone Architects. The jury said that its “exposed timber surfaces and breathable construction … sets a new benchmark for sustainable Scottish tenement architeture.”