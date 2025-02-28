Full screen in popup Previous

Next Union Terrace Gardens, Aberdeen by Stallan-Brand Architecture + Design & LDA Design Source: Andrew Lee Aldourie Castle Estate, Highlands by Ptolemy Dean Architects Source: Simon Kennedy Gairnshiel Jubilee Bridge, Aberdeenshire by Moxon Architects Source: Simon Kennedy The Nucleus Building, University of Edinburgh by Sheppard Robson Source: Keth Hunter The Port of Leith Distillery, Edinburgh by Threesixty Architecture Source: Simon Messer Photography Fairburn Tower, Highlands by Simpson & Brown Source: Landmark Adam Smith Building, University of Glasgow by Hassell Source: Hufton+Crow Rock Cove, Argyll and Bute by CameronWebster Architects Source: Paul Tyagi Caochan na Creige, Isle of Harris by Izat Arundell Source: Richard Gaston Dundreggan Rewilding Centre, Highlands by Threesixty Architecture Source: McAteer Photo HMP & YOI Stirling by Holmes Miller Architects Source: Chris Humphries Chryston Community Hub, North Lanarkshire by Ryder Architecture Source: Paul Zanre Harmeny Outdoor Learning Hub, Edinburgh by Loader Monteith & Studio SJM Architects Source: Jim Stephenson Rosebank Distillery, Falkirk by MLA Source: IMDLtd Riverside Primary School, Perth by Architype Source: David Barbour 1/15 show caption

LDA Design’s long-delayed Union Terrace Gardens in Aberdeen is among 21 projects shortlisted for the 2025 Royal Incorporation of Architects in Scotland (RIAS) Awards.

The £28m revamp of the celebrated Victorian park was finally opened in December 2022 in collaboration with Stallan Brand after decades of setbacks and design changes.

The nomination means the scheme, which includes a series of new pavilions and a zig-zag path winding through the sunken pleasure gardens, could form part of the longlist for the RIAS Andrew Doolan Best Building in Scotland Award, the Scottish equivalent of the Stirling Prize.

Other projects on this year’s shortlist for the RIAS awards include a bridge in Aberdeenshire by Moxon Architects, a teaching facility at the University of Edinburgh by Sheppard Robson and a refurbishment of Aldourie Castle in the Highlands by Ptolemy Dean.

Each project will be visited by a RIAS Awards jury, which includes Ann Nisbet Studio founder Ann Nisbet, Craig Hamilton Architects founding director Craig Hamilton and V&A Dundee programme director Caroline Grewar. The jury is chaired by Jessam Al-Jawad, director at Al-Jawad Pike Architects.

RIAS chief executive Tamsie Thomason said: “I am thrilled to see such an exciting variety of projects on this year’s shortlist. Year on year, we strive to encourage entries from all corners of Scotland, and these 21 projects offer a fantastic representation of exceptional design thinking in rural and urban settings.

”The strength of this shortlist is the diversity of project types, which provide people from all walks of life with high-quality, sustainable, and innovative architecture for working, learning, and living.

“I am very much looking forward to joining our judges as they visit each of the shortlisted projects next month, as they have the undoubtedly tough task of choosing our winners. It will be an honour to celebrate our winning practices and projects at our awards ceremony in the spring.”

The winners will be announced at the end of May, with winning projects making up the longlist for the Andrew Doolan prize and also eligible for recognition in the RIBA Awards.